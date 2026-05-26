SAPD: Capital murder suspect used Instagram to lure 2 teens before shooting, killing them

San Antonio police officers made an arrest in connection with a double-murder at a South Side apartment complex in 2022.

SAPD arrested Angie Morales, 21, and charged her with capital murder. Morales — who was 17 at the time of July 29, 2022, shootings — is accused of killing Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, and Angelray Garcia, 15.

SAPD took Angie Morales, 21, into custody Monday and charged her with the capital murder of multiple persons, jail and court records show. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Morales — who was 17 at the time of July 29, 2022, shootings —Officers were dispatched on a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. on July 29, 2022, to the Union Pines Apartments in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.

According to a 911 call, shots rang out near Building 28 at the complex. Upon arrival at the complex, officers found Cordova-Mejia and Garcia’s bodies as well as shell casings at the scene. Cordova-Mejia was discovered near a breezeway while Garcia “was found upstairs” of Building 28, the affidavit states. Autopsies conducted by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office showed both teenagers died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Their deaths were ruled homicides. In the affidavit, an SAPD detective wrote that a “confidential informant” came forward with information that tied Morales to the double-murder. According to the informant, Morales used an Instagram account to communicate with and lure Cordova-Mejia and Garcia to the Union Pines Apartments to be “robbed” and “subsequently killed by the individuals” Morales “colluded with” to rob the teens.

Another SAPD detective later spoke with Morales, who said she knew nothing about the shooting deaths of Cordova-Mejia and Garcia, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they reviewed data from Cordova-Mejia’s phone, which showed he communicated with Morales’ Instagram account in the minutes leading up to his death. While Morales told Cordova-Mejia the name of the apartment complex and a specific building number, documents show she didn’t give him an apartment number.

In her last message to Cordova-Mejia, Morales told him to “wait” and that she was “stepping out. ” Minutes later, police said shots rang out. Detectives also obtained a search warrant on Morales’ Instagram account. In its findings, police confirmed the name, date of birth and phone number associated with the account belonged to Morales.

Call records connected to Morales’ account also indicated that the phone using that phone number was “in the area” and at the approximate “time” of the murders, the affidavit states. A Bexar County judge set Morales’ bond at $250,000, Bexar County court records show. It is unclear when she will make her next court appearance. Man found with stab wound to stomach downtown, San Antonio police sayNate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024.

He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City. Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.

Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family. Attack the Basket. Finish Strong. Go Spurs Go.

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