Saoirse Ronan Shines in Blue at the IFTA Awards

Saoirse Ronan's latest red carpet appearance at the Irish Film & Television Academy Awards showcases her impeccable style and understanding of her color palette. The actor won two awards and stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Saoirse Ronan's style evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. Collaborating with stylist Danielle Goldberg, who also counts Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee among her clientele, Ronan has crafted an elegant and understated yet subversive personal style. Her sartorial choices often feature J.W. Anderson's asymmetric mini-dresses and archival Phoebe Philo-era Celine, punctuated by vibrant pops of color and texture.

Ronan isn't afraid to embrace new-gen designers either, incorporating talents like Hodakova and Colleen Allen into her wardrobe. Her latest appearance at the Irish Film & Television Academy Awards in Dublin further solidifies her position as a style icon, proving that she and Goldberg have a keen understanding of which colors elevate her beauty.The awards ceremony, held on Friday, February 14th, honored the best in Irish film and television. A constellation of Irish talent graced the occasion, including Ronan, Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, Ruth Negga, Nicola Coughlan, and Sharon Horgan. For the event, Goldberg dressed Ronan in a custom Louis Vuitton creation by Nicolas Ghesquière. The actor opted for a bold blue strapless gown with an empire waist and a single pleat. She kept accessories minimal, choosing a pair of Completed Works black drop earrings. Her hair was styled in a middle parting and tight bun by Irish hairstylist Aidan Darcy, complemented by a rose pink lip and a sweep of eyeliner by Vivien Pomeroy.Ronan's understanding of her personal color palette is evident. The royal blue shade of her Louis Vuitton gown echoes previous appearances in her wardrobe, including a J.W. Anderson mini-dress, a silken navy Ferragamo shirt, and a puffball sleeve and skirted Louis Vuitton dress. Even her hair in the film 'The Outrun' was a vibrant shade of blue. On the night of the IFTA Awards, Ronan's style prowess was undeniable, as she took home two accolades: Best Lead Actress for 'The Outrun' and Best Supporting Actress for 'Blitz'. Could blue be her winning color, carrying her through to the weekend's BAFTA Awards





