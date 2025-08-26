Saoirse Ronan Channels Cool Mom Vibes in Leopard Print Dress for London Stroll

Actress Saoirse Ronan, expecting her first child, stuns in a bold leopard print maternity dress as she steps out in London with her husband, Jack Lowden, and their dog.

Saoirse Ronan put on a stylish display as she strolled through London with her husband, Jack Lowden , and their dog this weekend. The actress, who is expecting her first child, opted for a bold and comfortable maternity look in a leopard print button-up midi shirtdress from Isabella Oliver. The dress, belted under the bust to accentuate her growing baby bump, was a perfect blend of chic and practicality.

She accessorized with sky blue Birkenstocks, gold wire-rimmed oval sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings, completing a casual yet stylish ensemble. Lowden, meanwhile, embraced the 'Cool Dad' aesthetic in a navy corduroy polo, slim trousers, and off-white Nikes. He added a touch of personality with a graphic tote bag slung over his shoulder and a newspaper tucked under his arm. Though Ronan and Lowden are known for their privacy, their latest outing gives a glimpse into the stylish and effortlessly cool parents they are sure to be





