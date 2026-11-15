Santosh Sahu Lemon Export Business Odi Angul

Odi village farmer Santosh Sahu built a Rs 1 crore Kagzi lemon export business from a Rs 100 sapling start. Now supplying the US and UK while supporting 200 local farmers.

Santosh Sahu of Odi village in Angul district, Odisha, has transformed a family experiment into a significant agricultural enterprise with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 1 crore. The business, centered on the cultivation and export of Kagzi lemons, began roughly 15 years ago with a modest Rs 100 investment. Today, Santosh Sahu sources produce from more than 200 local farmers and ships the fruit to international markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. This growth has turned a small rural hamlet into a notable hub for this specific citrus variety.

From Rs 100 Saplings to Rural Enterprise

The origin of this thriving business lies in the efforts of Kartika Sahu, Santosh Sahu's father. About 15 years ago, Kartika Sahu sought an alternative to paddy and groundnuts after these crops suffered repeated damage from wild elephants and monkeys. He approached the local horticulture department and purchased 50 Kagzi lemon saplings at Rs 2 each, totaling Rs 100. These plants thrived in the local soil, proving to be a resilient alternative to traditional staples. The success of this initial planting encouraged other villagers to adopt lemon cultivation, shifting the village economy away from vulnerable crops.

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Aggregation Strategy and Market Reach

After his father Kartika Sahu passed away seven years ago, Santosh Sahu took over the family farm and recognized a critical gap in the supply chain. While many growers had harvestable crops, they lacked access to larger markets. Santosh Sahu began purchasing lemons from neighboring farmers and transporting them to major commercial centers including Angul, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Jamshedpur. By aggregating produce from over 200 farmers, he absorbed the logistical risks that individual smallholders could not manage. This strategy allowed him to reach volume buyers that were previously inaccessible to the village.

Economic Impact on Angul Farmers

The ripple effects of this business model have significantly altered the economic landscape of Odi village. Approximately 500 of the village's nearly 700 households now participate in lemon farming, covering more than 150 acres of land. Farmers typically earn between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 annually from the crop, with larger plantations yielding even higher returns. One specific farmer with 200 plants on 1.5 acres generates approximately Rs 80,000 from two harvesting seasons. Santosh Sahu ensures that about 60% of his total business turnover is paid directly to these farmers, sustaining the local agricultural ecosystem.

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Trading Margins and Production Efficiency

The operational mechanics of the business rely on high volume rather than steep margins. Santosh Sahu buys 100 lemons for roughly Rs 220 to Rs 280 and sells them for Rs 300 to Rs 320. The Kagzi lemon variety is particularly productive; a mature tree aged eight to nine years can yield over 1,000 lemons a week during the season. Even smaller trees produce over 600 fruits, ensuring a steady supply. Santosh Sahu also sells lemon saplings at Rs 20 each, further supporting new entrants to the farming community and ensuring future supply chains remain robust.

International Export Potential

Exporting to the United States and the United Kingdom marks a significant milestone for a village-level agricultural operation. It demonstrates that Kagzi lemons from Odi village can meet the stringent quality and consistency requirements of international buyers. While India's agricultural exports are dominated by commodities like rice and spices, this niche fruit entering overseas markets provides a valuable price premium. This international channel cushions the business against domestic market volatility and highlights the potential for regional specialties to compete on a global stage.