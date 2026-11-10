Santiago Abascal Calls for Remigration and Deportation of Illegal Migrants in Spain

VOX leader Santiago Abascal urges deportation of illegal migrants and blames Pedro Sánchez policies for rising housing costs in Spain.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's anti- mass migration VOX party, called for the remigration of all arrivals who entered Spain only to live off social welfare. He made the remarks during a Monday interview aired by the country's main public broadcaster, RTVE, ahead of the snap general elections scheduled for November 29.

During the broadcast, Abascal said VOX is 'absolutely opposed to legitimizing illegal entry into Spain.' The interview was held after the show's host, Broncano, invited politicians competing in the election to appear on his program. Broncano asked that Abascal's interview take a more 'serious' tone and be a show 'with less jokes,' contrasting it with interviews that Pedro Sánchez and others gave to The Revolt in recent weeks.

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Housing Shortages and Mass Migration Top VOX Concerns

Abascal identified uncontrolled mass migration and housing shortages as the greatest issues facing Spain today. He said both problems are linked, and that housing is the main issue in the country.

Before the interview began, Abascal gave the host a flag of Ceuta and asked Broncano to keep it on display as a sign of support for the Spanish exclave. Abascal said Ceuta is suffering the consequences of what he described as an ongoing mass migrant invasion of its territory.

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Abascal presented VOX proposals to address these pressing issues and stressed that the party's first priority is Spaniards. He said VOX seeks to fight mass illegal migration to defend the interests of the Spanish people first, followed by the interests of legal migrants who contribute to the country and respect its way of life.

Abascal Blames Pedro Sánchez Government for Rising Costs

Abascal accused the government led by Pedro Sánchez of being responsible for both housing pressures and mass migration. He said the government has caused significant rises in the cost of living during the eight years of Sánchez's administration.

Abascal cited a 74 percent increase in housing sale costs and a 40 percent increase in rental costs over that eight-year period. He argued that the administration's tax policies, immigration policies, and policies opposing housing construction and land-use deregulation are behind the rising cost of housing.

Abascal said nearly six million people have entered Spain over the past five years, whether legally or illegally, and that all of them need a place to live. He said this has placed an 'immense pressure' on the housing market, where only 400,000 homes have been built in the same period.

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Abascal also argued that the same strain affects hospitals and public safety. He said Spain has the same number of hospitals, police officers, and security guards, and the same number of homes, but with nearly six million more people. Broncano affirmed that the subject is often labeled 'xenophobic' or 'racist' in Spanish left-wing circles, and said Abascal believes the matter should be discussed without such labels.

Deportation Policy and Diplomatic Measures for Migrants

Abascal stated that VOX's core position is the immediate deportation of anyone who enters Spain illegally. He said the country cannot send the message that anyone entering Spain can stay, receive social benefits, obtain legal status, and become a citizen.

Abascal outlined two positions. The first is the repatriation of all illegal migrants, and the second is the deportation of all delinquent migrants, regardless of whether they hold legal status. He said he does not think Spain should have foreign criminals, adding that the country already has enough trouble with its own domestic criminals.

Abascal said 'political will' and enforcement of existing legislation are required to carry out the deportations. He added that if a country refuses to accept back its migrants, diplomatic and economic measures must be taken against that country.