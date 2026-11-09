Santee voters leaning toward rejecting 1-cent general sales tax

Measure Y would have increased sales tax in Santee from 7.75% to 8.75% for the next 10 years.

For the second time in two years, Santee voters are on track to reject a sales tax increase.released Friday by the county Registrar of Voters.by officials to provide funding for a variety of city services and infrastructure projects.

The measure asked voters to help pay for a wide range of projects, from street repairs and storm drain maintenance to fire protection and improved emergency response efforts. Officials said declining revenue, long-term budget shortfalls and $327 million in unfunded infrastructure projects left them withThe city estimated the tax hike would have provided about $140 million in revenue over the 10 years, and spending would be audited independently and overseen by a citizen-led oversight committee.

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The proposal appears to have been a hard pitch — with the most recent results showing nearly 60% of voters opposed —as inflation has put similar pressures on residents in a region that rarely supports tax hikes. The tax measure came two years after Santee residents shot down Measure S, a citizen-led initiative that would have enacted a half-cent sales tax for 15 years to fund fire protection and emergency services.

Measure S fell short of the majority needed by about 1,300 votes, while Measure Y needed more than 3,054 votes to close the gap with remaining ballots still being counted. Independent, citizen-led efforts fueled opposition to the measure, sparking activism through online pages and handmade signs.

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“Santee is a predominantly working-class community,” said one advocate who was behind a Facebook page dubbed Vote No on Y Santee. “The take-home pay directly affects affordability. Past leaders have done a terrific job without a sales tax. ” With no clear strategy to address the budget shortfall and both incumbents winning re-election, it remains unclear how city officials will proceed.

City leaders have openly expressed their concerns about Santee’s long-term fiscal health. While the city has maintained a balanced operating budget for the current fiscal year, a growing list of infrastructure projects remains unfunded. The combination of rising costs and “unfunded state mandates” left the city without options, Mayor John Minto said while discussing the tax proposal.

“The city just built a beautiful new community center that no one asked for,” the online advocate said. “There’s plenty of money. ” To limit spending for the fiscal year 2026-27 budget, officials did not add any new full-time positions to city staff. At the time, staff warned the city would face cuts to critical services without any significant new revenue coming in.