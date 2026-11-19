Cincinnati runs for 227 yards a game and Cole Tabb averages 9.1 a carry. Santana Hopper and Colorado’s front say the plan hasn’t changed: stop the run first.

Cole Tabb runs like a man without brakes. Santana Hopper figures Colorado will have to provide them. Cincinnati’s running back, Hopper said, is “going to go hit his head on the goal post if we let him.

” The numbers explain the concern. Tabb has run for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 carries, an average of 9.1 yards per carry. Cincinnati averages 227 rushing yards a game, second in the Big 12. Even in Saturday’s 41-13 loss at Iowa State, the Bearcats ran for 273 yards.

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Whether Tabb plays is unclear. He and fellow running back Gi’Bran Payne were listed as questionable on Wednesday night’s initial availability report.

“We’re going to do it the same way we always do it,” Hopper said. “You know, stop the run first. ” Colorado has given up only six rushing touchdowns this season, the fewest in the Big 12. Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield has noticed.

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Colorado head coach “a tremendous challenge” and said the Buffaloes have to “put them in situations they’re uncomfortable with. ”Hopper has been a standout for the Buffaloes all season. The fifth-year senior from Shelby, North Carolina, has 14.5 tackles for loss, third in the Big 12. Teammate Gideon Lampron and Kansas’ Leroy Harris III are tied for the lead with 16.

Satterfield picked Hopper out by number this week, saying “97 causes a lot of problems. ” He named Lampron and safety Randon Fontenette the same way, crediting Colorado with “really good players at all three levels. ” Bearcats offensive lineman Joe Cotton said Colorado’s defenders “fly around.

” He described a defense that will “get in your face” with “a lot of different types of pressures,” adding that Cincinnati will have to match how hard the Buffaloes play. Hopper said having Lampron and Fontenette behind him frees him up. Lampron leads the Big 12 with 110 tackles.honors after the Houston win, is tied for fourth with 89. Linemen who are matched up with Hopper don’t stay there long once “they’ll see Gideon come down,” Hopper said.

Fontenette gets Hopper’s attention, too. If the safety steps up to the line, Hopper figures “something is going to happen right here. ” He said he’s never played with a safety like him. He called Fontenette “a genius almost” for how well he knows the playbook, adding that “sometimes he does more than his job.

” Hopper gets to see it up close. Hopper said he can’t hear much on the field, so he leans on the voices around him. Martinez is one. Safety Ben Finneseth is another.

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“He’s just a very vocal guy. He pours into all of us,” Hopper said of Finneseth.

“He wakes up in the morning. He’s the same guy every day. ” Colorado’s defense was on the field for nearly 13 minutes of the first quarter against Houston. Hopper said he talked it over on the sideline with fellow defensive lineman Dylan Manuel.

The front kept giving up “little yardage here and there,” Hopper said, so it had to put a stop to that. After Houston went up 20-7 late in the first half, the Cougars didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. Manuel was hurt against Houston. Hopper said the two have played almost every snap together since he got to Colorado.

“It’s my brother, man. It’s rough to see him like that,” Hopper said. He hopes Manuel is back Saturday, he added, but more than anything wants him healthy. Hopper spent three seasons at Appalachian State and one at Tulane before transferring to Colorado for his final season.

“I just really wanted to play on a bigger stage and just play against bigger opponents because that’s really what the scouts want to see,” he said. Colorado plays at Cincinnati on Saturday at 10 a.m. MT and needs to win its last two games to become bowl eligible. Hopper said four quarters against “the best of the best” is what he came for.