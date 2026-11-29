Christmas In Wayne and the second annual Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival are coming to town on Dec. 4 and 5.

The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Wayne . Christmas In Wayne , a two-day annual tradition hosted by the Wayne Business Association, will take over downtown, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, bringing Santa, skating, and holiday cheer to the streets of the Main Line community.

The Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival will keep the celebrations coming on Saturday afternoon, with music, dancing, jelly doughnuts, and “Jewish joy. ” “This is the greatest way to kick off a holiday,” said Deanna Doane of the Wayne Business Association. For the second year in a row, the celebration will feature a synthetic ice rink on North Wayne Avenue, where attendees can rent skates and glide under the holiday lights.

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The rink, Doane said, allows Wayne to bring an ice skating experience to town without worrying about temperature and ice upkeep. The rink was so popular last Christmas season, Doane said, that the association booked it again as soon as last year’s festivities ended. Christmas In Wayne attendees can also expect holiday carnival games, craft making at the Radnor firehouse, and trolley rides through decorated streets.