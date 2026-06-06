Santa Rosa's Historic Wagon Wheel Saloon to Close After 70 Years

The Wagon Wheel Saloon, a beloved and sometimes notorious dive bar in Santa Rosa, California, will close its doors for good this Sunday after more than 70 years in business. Known for its biker clientele, a 2017 FBI raid, and its iconic shuffleboard and dollar-covered ceiling, the bar has survived the Tubbs Fire and COVID-19 but could not withstand new landlord plans. Co-owners and regulars reflect on its colorful past and enduring community spirit.

After more than seven decades of operation, the Wagon Wheel Saloon , a legendary dive bar in Santa Rosa , California, is scheduled to close its doors for good this Sunday.

The establishment, known for its dim lighting, classic shuffleboard, jukebox, and pool tables, as well as dollar bills stapled to the ceiling, has been a fixture on Mendocino Avenue since the 1950s. Co-owner Christine Mandoli, who along with her husband Mark took over the bar 35 years ago alongside Debbie and Rob Bunting and John Guglielmoni, reflected on the bar's resilience, stating, "We survived the Tubbs Fire, we survived COVID.

" However, new landlords who acquired the property a few months ago have different plans, leading to the bar's impending closure. Rob Bunting and John Guglielmoni have since passed away. The Wagon Wheel has a storied and sometimes controversial past, often associated with the biker community.

It has served as a frequent first stop for individuals recently released from the nearby Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, even offering a free drink to those who presented their release papers-a tradition the Mandolis eventually discontinued. The bar's reputation was further cemented in November 2017 when federal and local law enforcement executed a major raid, arresting half a dozen Hells Angels on charges including racketeering, conspiracy, murder, assault, robbery, extortion, and witness tampering.

Photographs from the raid show officers cordoning off Mendocino Avenue and searching motorcycles outside the saloon. Despite its rowdy history, including tales of a biker named Billy riding his Harley through the bar while a female passenger was unclothed, regulars and owners emphasize the welcoming atmosphere that has endured. Mark Mandoli noted that while the biker crowd has aged and thinned over the years, the essence of the Wheel remains unchanged: a warm place where everybody gets along.

Brian Teager, a bartender for 33 years, underscored the unwritten rule of treating the place and fellow patrons with respect. In its final days, the bar has drawn both longtime regulars and first-time visitors, all coming to pay their respects to a Santa Rosa institution that has weathered fires, pandemics, and changing times





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Wagon Wheel Saloon Santa Rosa Dive Bar Biker Bar Hells Angels FBI Raid Closure Mendocino Avenue Tubbs Fire COVID-19 Shuffleboard Landlord Mandoli Teager

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