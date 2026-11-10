Judge Daniel M. Crowley dismissed a decade-long California Voting Rights Act suit against Santa Monica, citing a Supreme Court ruling on district lines.

Judge Daniel M. Crowley has tossed out a lawsuit against the City of Santa Monica that had been running for a decade. The case was brought under the California Voting Rights Act by an attorney identified in the report only as Shenkman. The ruling came this week, when Judge Crowley pointed to a Supreme Court decision issued in April.

According to the account, which was written by Joel Pollak, Opinion editor of the California Post, Judge Crowley ruled that Santa Monica cannot be forced to change its system of elections. The judge said a district cannot be drawn specifically for one racial group, which removed the basis for the demand.

Also read Commemorate Veterans Day at the Queen Mary, Forest Lawn, and Santa Monica Pier

How the California Voting Rights Act Lawsuit Worked

Shenkman used the California Voting Rights Act to push towns across California away from at-large elections and toward district-based systems. Under an at-large system, all residents vote on each seat. Under a district-based system, each seat is tied to a specific area of the city.

Shenkman argues that minority candidates are denied a fair chance to compete under an at-large system. The assumption behind that argument, as described in the report, is that a white majority, however progressive, will rarely give a non-white candidate a fair chance. The report adds that this holds even where white voters have no intent to discriminate.

Advertisement

The report says Shenkman demands that cities carve themselves into districts so that minority candidates, usually Latino, can win seats on local councils.

Settlements, Refusals and the Santa Monica Fight

Santa Monica refused to redraw its election system, and the dispute moved back and forth in court for a decade. Under the pattern described in the report, cities that comply pay a settlement and the lawsuits end. Cities that refuse face a lawsuit.

The report states that Shenkman usually wins these cases. Santa Monica, whose liberal credentials had been questioned, fought back instead of settling.

The result was a long legal contest that ended with Judge Crowley's ruling this week. The city can now continue its existing system of elections as before.

Supreme Court Ruling Reshapes Encampment Removal

The Supreme Court's ruling gives state and local officials the definitive authority to clear unsafe encampments, according to a statement cited in the report. The statement said the decision removes legal ambiguities that had limited local officials' ability to act.

Advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom and local leaders immediately began removing homeless people from parks and other public spaces. The report links this ruling to California's progress against homelessness over the past few years, even though Los Angeles' homeless population began to grow again.

The author argues that encampments would be much harder to remove if the liberal justices on the Supreme Court had their way. That view is presented as the author's opinion.

Conservative Majority and the Democratic Debate

The author argues that the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority restrains extreme positions on both the left and the right. The report says Democrats have promised to change the Court if they win the presidency, and that they control the Senate for the foreseeable future.

The report notes that the Court struck down President Trump's tariffs because the president had relied on an untested use of emergency powers. The author concedes that conservatives do not always reach the best conclusions, but says they generally restrain extreme tendencies.

The author warns that without the 6-3 conservative majority, Democrat-run cities would be even worse off than they are now. This assessment is the author's opinion and is not an established finding.