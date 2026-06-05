Santa Monica man pleads guilty to 'doxing' ICE official

Gregory John Curcio has pleaded guilty to one county of illegally releasing information about a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employee.

A 68-year-old Santa Monica man pled guilty Friday to ‘doxing’ a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. While the Trump Administration has raised constant concerns about ICE and Border Patrol agents being ‘doxxed’ by protesters and activists, federal prosecutors have brought the charge only a handful of times.

A 68-year-old Santa Monica man pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he ‘doxxed’ an attorney who works with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities said. In 2025, federal prosecutors said Gregory John Curcio published the home address of the attorney to Facebook and urged people to “swat” her.

“Swatting” refers to placing a fake emergency call that will prompt a law enforcement response. Curcio had been in a long-term feud with the victim’s mother, prosecutors said in court filings. The victim never met Curcio but alleged he had harassed her family for years, according to a statement releases Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. No one was injured in the incident.

Curcio faces up to five years in federal prison at sentencing in August, officials said.

“Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our commitment to holding those accountable who endanger the safety of our federal personnel,” First Assitant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said in a statement.

“Doxing is not just dangerous, it’s illegal. ” Amid widespread protests, Trump administration officials have repeatedly complained about protesters and activists ‘doxing” agents employed by ICE or U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The slang word ‘doxing’ refers to the unwanted publication of a person’s information online, and Trump officials have often bemoaned the release of the names of agents connected to on-duty violence and instances of agents locations being revealed.

But ‘doxing’ is only a crime when prosecutors can prove someone published a federal employee’s protected personal information for the purposes of threatening them or inciting violence. The charge has been brought by federal prosecutors only five times nationwide since President Trump was reelected, according to a review of court records, and all of those cases were filed in Los Angeles. Curcio’s case marks the first guilty plea or conviction related to such charges in several years.

Three anti-ICE protesters were indicted on charges they ‘doxxed’ an ICE agent last year, but the charges were later dropped after a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent admitted the women had not actually published the purported victim’s address. James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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