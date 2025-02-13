Santa Monica Arson Suspect Arrested After Multiple Fires

Santa Monica police have arrested a man suspected of starting four fires across the city on Saturday afternoon.

Santa Monica police have apprehended a 36-year-old man suspected of setting four separate fires across the city on Saturday afternoon. Marco Antonio Rubio is accused of igniting the blazes between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at various locations, including the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue, Memorial Park on Olympic Boulevard, the 1500 block of 18th Street, and the intersection of 16th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The fires caused damage ranging from a burning mattress and a car engulfed in flames to a sports facility's netting being destroyed. Police located Rubio near Broadway and 20th Street later that day, where they seized a lighter and an aerosol canister from his possession. Authorities employed drone technology to aid in their investigation of the arson incidents. Rubio's bail has been set at $75,000, and he is currently in custody. According to police records, Rubio has a history of legal troubles, including a previous arrest for resisting arrest in California and multiple arrests in Texas for domestic violence and assault-related offenses. The investigation into these fires is ongoing.





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ARSON SANTA MONICA POLICE ARREST MULTIPLE FIRES SUSPECT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arson Suspect Admits to Setting Fires for 'Smell of Burning Leaves'In the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, police have arrested two individuals suspected of setting fires. One suspect in Pacoima confessed to starting a small fire because he enjoyed the smell of burning leaves, while another suspect in East Hollywood was apprehended for setting multiple trash fires and admitted to enjoying causing chaos and destruction.

Read more »

Manhunt for Arson Suspect After Subway, Police Car FiresPolice are searching for a man accused of setting multiple fires across New York City last week, including inside two subway stations and a police car. The suspect was captured on camera setting a garbage fire near a sleeping passenger on a J train.

Read more »

NYPD Seeks Suspect in Subway Arson SpreeThe NYPD is searching for a suspect who set multiple fires in Manhattan and Queens, including one on a subway train. The incident raises concerns about safety in the city's subway system.

Read more »

NYPD will give hero teens $10K reward for nabbing arson suspect —after they were told they were ineligible: 'They caved'Subway arson suspect Sebastian Zapeta-Calil is walked from the 60th precinct

Read more »

Housing First Fails: Arson Suspect Highlights Dangers of Unconditional HousingThis article argues that the Housing First policy, which prioritizes permanent housing for the homeless without requiring sobriety or other conditions, has failed and is contributing to public safety risks. A recent arson case involving a homeless individual reinforces this claim, highlighting the prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse among the homeless population. The author, a former CEO of a homeless services program, draws on personal experience and data to criticize Housing First, advocating for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying issues facing the homeless.

Read more »

Arson Suspect Arrested After Brush Fire Near Griffith ObservatoryA brush fire that burned near the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the fire, which ignited on a slope below the observatory. No structures were damaged, and the fire was contained within 31 minutes. The suspect was apprehended following a witness report to police.

Read more »