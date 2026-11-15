Santa Marta Coalition Advances Fossil Fuel Transition Plans at COP31

The Santa Marta Coalition releases new national roadmaps to reduce fossil fuel dependence at COP31 in Antalya, despite Colombia's withdrawal from the initiative.

Delegates gathered in Antalya, Turkey, for the United Nations climate conference known as COP31 are witnessing a pivotal moment for global environmental policy as the Santa Marta Coalition prepares to unveil updated national strategies. This international group is accelerating the worldwide transition away from fossil fuels by releasing new national plans aimed at reducing reliance on coal, oil, and gas. The release of these progress reports occurs amidst a significant geopolitical shift, highlighted by the formal withdrawal of Colombia, a founding member of the initiative.

Coalition Leadership Transition Details

Ireland and Tuvalu are officially set to assume leadership responsibilities for the Santa Marta Coalition, taking over from Colombia and the Netherlands. A statement from Ireland's Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment confirmed that preparations for the handover are well advanced. The department emphasized that the momentum of the process extends beyond any single nation, ensuring continuity despite political changes in member states.

Also read COP31 Priorities Reveal Deep Divisions Over Fossil Fuel Phaseout and Adaptation Finance in Antalya

The formal transfer of leadership will occur during a dedicated event at COP31. Additionally, a second international conference is scheduled to take place in July 2027, providing a long-term framework for the coalition's activities. This structured approach aims to maintain stability and drive consistent progress in global climate commitments regardless of national political fluctuations.

Colombia Exits Due to Policy Shift

Colombia's decision to withdraw from the coalition follows the August inauguration of President Abelardo de la Espriella. The new president has pledged to strengthen the country's oil and gas industry and revive exploration activities, marking a stark departure from the environmental agenda of his predecessor. The presidential office and the Environment Ministry did not respond to inquiries regarding the withdrawal or plans to attend future conferences.

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Previous leader Gustavo Petro had made moving away from fossil fuels a central pillar of his administration. His government stopped awarding new oil and gas exploration contracts to align with environmental goals. In contrast, the current administration argues that expanding natural gas supplies is necessary for energy security and to reduce reliance on dirtier alternative fuels.

Colombia's Environment Minister Fabio Arjona cited domestic energy shortages caused by previous restrictions on gas development. He argued that these shortages forced industries to rely on more polluting fuels. Expanding natural gas production is presented as a method to lower overall emissions while securing the nation's energy infrastructure against supply disruptions.

Advancing National Roadmaps

The Santa Marta Coalition emerged from frustration with the slow pace of international efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Launched in Santa Marta in April, the initiative brought together representatives from 57 countries. The gathering was designed to encourage open discussions without the pressure of reaching binding agreements or committing to specific deadlines at that stage.

The coalition is now focusing on turning international commitments into concrete national policies. Natalie Jones, a senior policy adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, noted that 23 countries have announced national or regional road maps or plans to develop them. The coalition is advancing work on national road maps, trade policies, and financial incentives to support this transition.

Examples of progress include initiatives in Finland, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The United Kingdom and Brazil are also developing their own road maps. Irene Velez, Colombia's former environment minister, stated that the Santa Marta initiative has developed momentum beyond the government that helped establish it. She emphasized that the coalition has a life of its own, independent of political changes in Colombia.

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Global Context and Future Outlook

These developments occur as governments at COP31 confront disagreements over how to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. At the 2023 U.N. climate summit in Dubai, known as COP28, nearly 200 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. However, the agreement established no binding timetable, leaving individual governments to determine how to fulfill the commitment.

An initial outline of a possible agreement at COP31 includes proposals to recognize a global fossil fuel transition road map developed by Brazil's COP30 presidency in 2025. The voluntary road map, published on November 3 and formally presented a week later, outlines ways countries can reduce their dependence on coal, oil, and gas according to their economic circumstances.

Despite the progress, questions remain over whether voluntary commitments can produce meaningful reductions in fossil fuel production and consumption. Joeri Rogelj, a professor of climate science and policy at Imperial College London, said progress since Santa Marta had been limited. He noted that only a handful of countries have published national transition road maps so far.

Planning is described as the first step towards delivering the transition. The coalition seeks to bridge the gap between high-level international promises and actionable national policies. As Ireland and Tuvalu take the helm, the focus remains on ensuring that these national plans translate into tangible reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.