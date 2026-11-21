By JOSH FRIEDMAN Santa Maria police have arrested three teen suspects over the last two days for firearms violations. On Thursday, following an extensive investigation, Gang Suppression Team…

On Thursday, following an extensive investigation, Gang Suppression Team detectives served a search and arrest warrant in the 800 block of Hawkins Way. There, detectives arrested Angel Miramontes, 19.

The search of the residence resulted in detectives finding a short barrel assault rifle with ammunition. Detectives determined that Miramontes was legally prohibited from possessing any firearms, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Detectives arrested Miramontes on charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short barrel rifle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Authorities booked Miramontes in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail with his bail set at $135,000.

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In a separate incident, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Santa Maria officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Williams and Pine streets. Officers contacted two 17-year-old males and one 15-year-old male, who were inside the vehicle. Officers determined one of the juveniles was on active probation. Investigators conducted a probation search of the car and found two loaded, unserialized handguns.

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Police arrested the two 17-year-old males for firearm violations. Both teens were booked in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall. The Santa Maria Police Department says it remains committed to reducing gun violence and protecting the community by identifying and holding accountable individuals who illegally possess firearms. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

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