Explore the history of Santa Maria-style barbecue and learn about new federal funding for ibogaine research announced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for veterans.

The Santa Maria Valley of northern Santa Barbara County has long served as the culinary heart of California's distinctive BBQ heritage. This region is famous for its dry-rubbed tri-tip cooked over red oak, a method that avoids traditional barbecue sauces entirely. The unique technique involves a specialized pit that allows cooks to adjust the grate height for precise heat control.

Federal health officials recently shifted focus toward medical research in a separate but concurrent development. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced up to $4.9 million in new funding to explore the medical potential of ibogaine. This controversial psychedelic drug is currently under investigation for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.

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Historical Roots and Cooking Methods

The origins of this regional cooking style trace back to the Mexican government land grants in the 1830s and 1840s. Ranchers utilized local red oak for its mellow smoke when cooking beef strung on willow branches. By the 1920s, the Santa Maria Club had formalized the method by building large pits for social gatherings. Ed Craig established these gatherings in 1920, serving plates for $1.25 plus tax by 1931. Prime rib was initially preferred before thick top sirloin gained popularity.

The transition to tri-tip occurred in the late 1960s as cooks adopted metal screens. This shift allowed for the use of a cheaper, smaller cut of beef that became a staple. The defining feature remains the pit, which lacks a lid and uses a crank-operated grate. Cooks control the heat by raising or lowering the meat above the red oak coals. Local pitmaster Nicholas Priedite describes the process as neither grilling nor smoking but something in between.

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Ibogaine Research and Legal Status

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on April 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Federal officials utilized this momentum to announce new funding for ibogaine studies. The drug is made from a shrub native to West Africa and is currently illegal in the same ultra-restrictive class as LSD and ecstasy. It can cause intense hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, tremors, and sometimes deadly irregular heart rhythms.

Veterans organizations and psychedelic advocates argue that ibogaine holds great promise for treating intractable conditions. These include severe depression, opioid addiction, and PTSD, which is linked to higher suicide and substance abuse rates among veterans. U.S. research on the drug had essentially been frozen for decades due to its restricted legal status. The new $4.9 million award aims to prepare for the first U.S. studies of ibogaine for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Modern Traditions and Local Economy

Today, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has trademarked the term Santa Maria Barbecue to stop nearby imitators. The style is commonplace at restaurants and backyard cookouts in Los Angeles and beyond. A typical meal includes red-oak grilled top sirloin or tri-tip, pinquito beans, macaroni and cheese, and green salad. Pinquito beans are a miniature cousin of the pink bean grown only in the Santa Maria Valley.

A new generation of pitmasters is keeping these traditions alive through various community events. The Santa Maria BBQ and Music Fest in September showcases local talent. Angel Ibarra leads a group of friends who have competed in local barbecue contests for twenty years. He uses a family recipe consisting of garlic, pepper, onion, and salt. Other pitmasters operate microenterprise home kitchens or food trucks in Los Alamos to serve the community.

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Consequences for Health and Culinary Markets

The funding announcement marks a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for psychedelic drugs. It opens the door for clinical trials that were previously blocked by federal restrictions. This development is particularly relevant for veterans seeking alternative treatments for PTSD and opioid addiction. The medical community will closely monitor the results of these first U.S. studies.

For consumers of Santa Maria-style barbecue, the tradition continues to thrive in California. The specific requirement for red oak and pinquito beans keeps the culinary experience unique to the region. Restaurants and festivals celebrate this heritage by serving dry-rubbed meats without sauce. The trademark protects the integrity of the style against imitators. This ensures that visitors to the Central Coast taste the authentic history of the region.