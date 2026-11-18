SFC beats Newbury Park in Southern California Regional final, will play for state title.

SOLANA BEACH — In girls volleyball, the month of October is supposed to be when you round yourself into the team you’re capable of being.

In fact, the Eagles finished the regular season losers of five of their last eight matches. Fresh off winning back-to-back section championships, the Eagles remained on a roll Tuesday, coming from behind and taking down visiting sixth-seeded Newbury Park, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20, 17-15, to win the Division 2 Southern California Regional Championship. Santa Fe Christian advances to Saturday’s state championship match.

Also read Family Guy Holiday Special Trailer: Santa Peter vs. Santa Cleveland

The Eagles will take on Walnut Creek Las Lomas or Loomis Del Oro .at 4 p.m. at Orange Santiago College. SFC got 22 kills from Nariah Johnson and 15 from Brooklyn Cameron. Violet Briscoe chipped in with 16 kills. There were nine ties in the first set until an ace from Briscoe gave the Eagles the lead for good at 20-18.

Genevieve Marcil’s ace made it 22-19, and Johnson’s kill after a diving dig from Brooklyn Sentonaris was followed by two Panthers hitting errors. Facing four set points in the third set, the Eagles mounted a late comeback to get within one after Johnson’s ace and kill, but a service error on set point ended it. SFC ran off five straight early in set four, all five coming from Johnson and Marcil.

Advertisement

The Eagles went up 11-7 and then closed it with a Briscoe kill in transition. The Eagles jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the fifth after it was tied at 5, but the Panthers went ahead 12-11. SFC made only two errors in that fifth. Senior setter Hazel Gilmer put away an overpass for the match win.

The Islanders got 17 kills and 14 digs from Ashlyn Proctor and 16 assists, 11 digs and eight kills from Brooke Proctor.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment, work ethic and fight these athletes put forth, Islanders coach Adeile Ahmu said. “They set the bar high for the years to come. ” In an all-San Diego Division 3 regional final at Point Loma , visiting Helix put together a complete team win with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 25-17 result. Share this: