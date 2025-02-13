Santa Cruz County Issues Evacuation Warnings Amid Heavy Rains and Flooding Threat

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for several low-lying areas due to the threat of heavy rains and potential flooding from a strong storm system. Residents are urged to be prepared and monitor the situation closely.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for several low-lying, unincorporated areas Wednesday due to anticipated heavy rains and potential flooding from an incoming storm. The warnings, posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page at 5 p.m. Wednesday, cited the expected influx of excessive rainfall starting Wednesday night and the potential rise of the San Lorenzo River.

Specifically, the following zones were placed under evacuation warnings: FEL-E008 (Felton Grove area), FEL-E012 (Beth Drive area), and CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park area). Residents can locate their zone on the provided link: https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=12.200611939029658.The Sheriff's Office anticipates heavy rains and runoff starting Wednesday night and continuing through Friday morning. The National Weather Service Bay Area office predicts potential rainfall totals exceeding eight inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The Sheriff's Office emphasized the community's safety as its top priority and urged residents to cooperate during this potentially hazardous weather event. Local road closures can be monitored at: https://sccroadclosure.org/. The incoming storm triggered a range of warnings and advisories across the region. While Tuesday evening saw some light overnight rain, a stronger storm system arriving Wednesday night is expected to increase the risk of flooding and damaging winds. A flood watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday evening through Saturday evening for Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, and Monterey counties, encompassing most of the Central Coast and parts of the Central Valley until Friday evening. Lake and Mendocino counties are also under a flood watch until Thursday afternoon. A separate flood warning has been issued for the Yolo Bypass area bordering Solano and Yolo counties until early Friday morning.





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Evacuation Warnings Flooding Heavy Rains Santa Cruz County Storm Weather Advisory National Weather Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Ends Collaboration with Border PatrolSheriff David Hathaway has withdrawn his deputies from Operation Stonegarden, citing concerns about community trust and differing priorities between his department and Border Patrol. He argues that the program, which involved deputies working under Border Patrol control and paid for with federal overtime funds, could create fear and tension within the heavily Hispanic community. Hathaway emphasizes that state and local agencies cannot be forced to enforce immigration law, which is a federal responsibility.

Read more »

Douglas County Declares Itself a 'Non-Sanctuary' County, Backs Trump Deportation PlanDouglas County, Colorado has voted to become a 'non-sanctuary' county, solidifying its stance in support of President-elect Donald Trump's controversial mass deportation plan. The unanimous decision by the county's board of commissioners signifies a commitment to actively oppose policies and institutions that hinder the implementation of Trump's immigration agenda. Commissioners argue that the resolution is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of the community, citing concerns about illegal immigration's impact on public safety.

Read more »

County-by-county: Local districts considering school closures ahead of rare winter stormSchool districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are considering closing schools ahead of a rare winter storm this week. Students are off school on Monday for MLK Day, but many school districts are still hard at work trying to figure out if closing schools on Tuesday or Wednesday would be the right move. As of Sunday, the Brantley County School System said it was actively collaborating with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and local county officials to monitor the wintry conditions expected this week.

Read more »

County-by-county: Emergency preparations, warming centers, school closures for rare winter storm in Southeast GeorgiaFreezing rain is expected to begin in Southeast Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, which poses a significant risk of dangerous ice accumulation.

Read more »

St. Johns County Commission Votes on No Confidence Against County AdministratorThe St. Johns County Commission meeting on Tuesday was marked by tension as several commissioners expressed their dissatisfaction with County Administrator Joy Andrews' performance, particularly concerning the recent issues with the new trash service provider, FCC Environmental Services.

Read more »

Pike County Teams Split Basketball Games Against Bullock CountyThe Pike County girls' and boys' basketball teams split their games against Bullock County on Friday. The girls won 38-35, while the boys lost 53-48.

Read more »