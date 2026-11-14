Santa Cruz city beaches, wharf close due to dangerously high surf

Santa Cruz city beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf will be closed Saturday, and evacuation warnings were issued in the Capitola area along the coast in as the California coast braces for massive waves.

Waves crash over the Santa Cruz Harbor Jetty Friday morning around high tide. The series of storms that arrived Friday is expected to bring 25 to 35 foot waves this weekend and into next week.

Ocean conditions will be dangerous or even deadly, and the county and National Weather Service recommend staying away from the coast. SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz city beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf will be closed Saturday, and evacuation warnings were issued in the Capitola area along the coast in as the California coast braces for massive waves.

Also read Fin Whale Washes Up Dead on Santa Cruz Beach for Necropsy

“Our first priority is keeping our community safe, and we ask everyone to make safety their priority, too,” said Santa Cruz Fire Chief Rob Oatey in a statement. “Entering the water or approaching hazardous coastal areas puts not only your life at risk, but also the lives of the marine safety personnel who may be called upon to rescue you. Please respect these closures and give the ocean the space it demands.

” Friday afternoon, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for New Brighton State Beach and the stretch of coastline south of the beach up to Clubhouse Drive, just north of Seacliff State Beach. The Capitola Police Department also issued an evacuation warning for Capitola Village due to dangerous surf and coastal flooding. An evacuation warning is described as potential threat to life or property.

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People requiring additional time to evacuate, or who have pets and livestock, are encouraged to evacuate immediately.for much of the Pacific Coast is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday and lasting until 4 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, wave heights are expected to routinely reach 25 to 35 feet and could top 50 feet at favored breaks such as Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay. Combined with high astronomical tides, there is some risk of coastal flooding.

Because of the danger posed by the large breaking waves, the city of Santa Cruz said it would temporarily close city beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf starting 10 p.m. Friday. They plan to reopen the wharf and beaches 5 a.m. Sunday, but the timing is dependent on weather and ocean conditions. The Santa Cruz Wharf remains structurally safe, the city said in a statement, but the city is taking precautions to limit public exposure to the dangerous ocean conditions.

The conditions pose risks to public safety including coastal flooding and possible impacts to coastal infrastructure, the release said. Ocean conditions will be dangerous and even deadly, according to the National Weather Service. The agency advises staying away from the coast, as the large waves could overpower swimmers or pull people into the sea from beaches, jetties or rocks. Mother Nature puts on a show along West Cliff in Santa Cruz Friday.

A cloud burst dumps rain on the Monterey Bay as Ali White runs near Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz. A series of storms will continue to move through Santa Cruz County over the weekend and into the coming week. The first storm came in Friday, and the second is expected late Saturday night into Sunday and early next week.died shortly after washing up on the beach.

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The whale has now been removed from Cowell Beach, and the Marine Mammal Center and UC Santa Cruz Long Marine Lab are conducting a necropsy to gather data about the animal and get more clues as to its cause of death. Cowell Beach remains closed to the public. A warning sign posted at the entrance to Twin Lakes State Beach in Live Oak Friday.

The city said in an email to the Sentinel that city departments prepare for coastal hazards year-round. Ahead of this weekend, the city activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate preparedness and response efforts. Santa Cruz officials encourage residents and visitors to stay away from the coast including rocks and areas exposed to high surf. Large waves can unexpectedly reach areas that appear safe, catching people off guard.

Santa Cruz County also advises people to stay out of the water and away from beaches and rocks. Beach closures and coastal parking restrictions throughout the county are expected, and low-lying areas near the ocean may flood unexpectedly.