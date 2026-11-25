Santa Cruz city beaches, the Santa Cruz Wharf and the Capitola Wharf will close Tuesday as coastal conditions are expected to become dangerous. Coastal areas could see flooding and 20 to 30 foot waves.

Trinity AudioSANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz city beaches, the Santa Cruz Wharf and the Capitola Wharf will close Tuesday as coastal conditions are expected to become dangerous.

Santa Cruz city beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf will close beginning 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Cruz Wharf is scheduled to reopen 4 p.m. Wednesday, after the highest waves and tides are expected to pass. Beaches are planned to reopen 5 a.m. Thursday. Capitola Beach and the Capitola Wharf will close Tuesday at dusk.

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The city of Capitola expects to reopen Capitola Beach, the Esplanade Park walkway and the Capitola Wharf Thursday, depending on weather and ocean conditions. , the Pacific coastline could see 20-to-30-foot waves and potentially life-threatening ocean conditions Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning, which will begin at midnight Wednesday and last through the day.

In addition to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions, coastal flooding is expected. According to the weather service’s Tuesday forecast, up to 2.7 feet of inundation is possible in low-lying areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, when it will upgrade to a coastal flood warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

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While the Santa Cruz Wharf remains structurally safe, according to the city of Santa Cruz, the structure and city beaches will be closed to limit public exposure to hazardous conditions. According to the city of Capitola, the Capitola Wharf recently underwent structural inspection and repairs. The wharf remains safe for normal use, but the city is closing the wharf to limit public exposure to hazardous conditions.

Though the Esplanade will remain partially open, the city urges visitors, residents and businesses in low-lying areas of Capitola Village to remain alert to the possibility of overtopping, flooding and evacuations. At this time, the city of Santa Cruz, the city of Capitola and Cruz Aware are advising residents and visitors to stay away from beaches, rocks, jetties, coastal access points and infrastructure exposed to the ocean.

It is also not advised to approach the ocean to watch or take photographs of the surf. Large, powerful waves can come onshore unexpectedly and sweep people off their feet. Water is also expected to come up much higher than usual and could catch people off guard. Beaches are unguarded in the winter.

In addition to high surf, rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Alongside the rain, there will be 20 to 30 mile per hour winds, with possible 40 mile per hour gusts. It is possible that there will be fallen trees, road closures and power outages, which may disrupt travel leading up to Thanksgiving. Cruz Aware recommends charging essential devices and having flashlights available, as well as checking weather and road conditions and allowing extra time to travel.