A Giving Machine housed at the Santa Claus House in North Pole lets community members donate needed items to non-profit organizations in the area.

NORTH POLE, Alaska - A Giving Machine housed at the Santa Claus House in North Pole from November 17 to December 9 gives community members the opportunity to donate needed items to any of five non-profit organization s in the area.

This is the machine’s third holiday season in Fairbanks, part of the Light the World Giving Machine Initiative sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Courtney Wappett, Co-Chair of the initiative, said the effort began in 2017 in Salt Lake City and has expanded to nearly 150 cities and 21 countries since then.

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“The Giving Machine Initiative uses customized vending machines to allow people to purchase essential items or services for individuals or families in need both locally and globally,” she said. Local non-profits this year include the Fairbanks Senior Center, Fairbanks Children’s Museum, Literacy Council of Alaska, National Alliance on Mental Illness, North Star Council on Aging and Neighbor to Neighbor, according to Wappett.

Each organization has chosen certain donatable items to include in the machine, and those interested in giving can select and pay for any items they wish to donate. Angelica Peger, Development Director for the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, explained that this is the non-profit’s first year involved with the Giving Machine Initiative.

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The museum has asked for donations of bubble solution, used in outreach events across the state, as well as Play-Doh, family memberships, day passes and a certain kind of paint.

“Those are some tangible objects we can say, ‘Oh, we use that every day,’” Peger said. With a mission to connect families with resources and each other, Peger explained that the museum will not know until later in the season how well the effort went. After the season ends, the initiative calculates how many donations were made and purchases the relevant items.

“Each donation, if it’s big or small, you know, represents a significant act of generosity, you know, and I think it really turns the spirit of giving into meaningful action for our community and makes a real difference for families and individuals,” Wappett said, adding that in 2025, more than 2,000 purchases were made. When the machine leaves Fairbanks, its next stop is in Anchorage starting on Dec. 10. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com