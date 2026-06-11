Americans owe a record $1.35 trillion in credit card debt, and balances are expected to increase by another $100 billion this year. The cities with the highest debt loads also tend to have strong financial indicators.

In this photo illustration, a close-up view of Mastercard and Visa debit card and a credit card. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

Santa Clarita, California, has the highest average household credit card debt in the nation. Americans owe a record $1.35 trillion in credit card debt — more than $11,000 per household — and balances are expected to increase by another $100 billion this year, according to a WalletHub analysis of federal and consumer credit data.

The personal finance website analyzed more than 180 cities using data from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve to identify where households carry the highest and lowest levels of credit card debt. Santa Clarita, California, topped the list with average household credit card debt of $23,714, followed by Chula Vista, California ($20,778), Pearl City, Hawaii ($20,246), New York City ($19,808) and Rancho Cucamonga, California ($19,619).

What they're saying: While those figures may appear alarming, WalletHub analyst John Kiernan said the cities with the highest debt loads also tend to have strong financial indicators.

"Cities where households owe the most credit card debt, like Santa Clarita and Chula Vista, CA, as well as Pearl City, HI, have high median incomes, high debt payoff rates and low delinquency rates; this indicates that residents may simply have high credit card limits and can afford to borrow more," Kiernan said. Santa Clarita ranked first among U.S. cities for household credit card debt, with residents carrying an average balance of $23,714, according to WalletHub.

Combined, households in the city owe nearly $1.8 billion in credit card debt. The high balances appear to be offset by strong financial indicators. Santa Clarita ranked first among more than 180 cities for household debt repayment during the first quarter of 2026 and has a median income well above the national average, suggesting many residents have the means to manage larger credit lines and pay down debt. Chula Vista, Calif.

Chula Vista ranked second nationwide, with average household credit card debt totaling $20,778. Residents collectively owe about $1.8 billion in credit card balances. Like Santa Clarita, Chula Vista benefits from relatively strong household finances. Residents paid off the eighth-highest amount of household debt during the first quarter of 2026, while the city posted a low share of financially distressed consumers.

Chula Vista also ranked in the middle of the nation's 100 largest cities for debt delinquency, indicating most borrowers remain current on their payments. Pearl City ranked third, with households carrying an average credit card balance of $20,246. Residents collectively owe nearly $303 million in credit card debt.

Despite the high balances, Pearl City residents demonstrated a strong ability to reduce debt, ranking 10th among the more than 180 cities analyzed for household debt repayment during the first quarter of 2026. The community's median income also exceeds the national average, suggesting many households have greater flexibility to manage and pay down large credit card balances.

WalletHub analyzed 182 large U.S. cities — including the nation's 150 most populous cities and at least two of the most populous cities in every state — using the latest consumer finance data from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. The cities were then ranked based on average household credit card debt to identify where residents carry the highest and lowest balances.

The story is based on a WalletHub analysis of inflation-adjusted consumer finance data from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve. This story was reported from Los Angeles





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