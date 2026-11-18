The vote followed intense criticism from county employees who forewent their annual pay raise in the face of the county’s budget deficit.

Trinity AudioIn the face of intense pushback from county employees, the Santa Clara County executive pulled back a proposal that would have given several county executive positions large pay raises.

Instead, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a revised proposal to restructure the county’s executive office — reducing the office by one senior executive position.amid stagnant revenues, rising costs and sweeping cuts to Medicaid by the Trump administration. In its most recent budget, the county cut 431 positions as part of an attempt to make up for an $800 million deficit.

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Some staff unions also agreed to not take an annual step pay raise to help offset the costs, speakers and supervisors said at the meeting. The original proposal, which was placed on the consent calendar, included a reorganization of the county executive’s senior staff, increases to the salaries of executives within Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system, retitling the Deputy Director of the Social Services Agency to Chief Children’s Officer and retitling the Labor Relations Director role.

The pay raises for seven county executive positions were intended to make recruiting for the roles competitive after a compensation analysis of large public health systems prompted by the upcoming retirement of SCVH’s chief financial officer found that the county “has fallen below the tenth percentile of public sector pay,” County Executive James R. Williams said. He added that the county’s hospital system is “one of the few parts of county organization that actually generates substantial revenue” and where there are “opportunities to potentially generate additional revenue.

” A second related item updated some job titles and specifications, none of which included any pay raises, Williams said. On Friday, Williams revised the first proposal to only reorganize the county executive staff due to pushback from county labor organizations, Williams said. That remaining item would reduce the office by one senior executive position and result in savings for the general fund.

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“We know that a majority of our workforce has sacrificed and given up general wage increases in response to this fiscal crisis, and they were very loud and clear now is not the time for any of these executive realignments,” Williams said. At the meeting on Tuesday, speakers overwhelmingly criticized the potential of wage increases for county executives while workers made sacrifices due to budget cuts and the fact that the item had been placed directly on the consent calendar where it would not be publicly discussed.

Ayanna Vanderbilt, a member of SEIU – one of the unions representing county employees – and chair of the San Jose African American Caucus, said that county workers carry out integral jobs for county residents, such as trauma-informed domestic violence services.

“I am deeply concerned that the executives considered receiving raises of up to 61% while the county faces a budget deficit, frontline workers face unreasonable caseloads and essential services are threatened,” Vanderbilt said. “That’s not shared sacrifice. That is a failure of priorities.

” Mary Beth Rogers, board secretary of the County Employees Management Association and 37-year employee of the county, criticized the county’s last minute withdrawal of the proposal, adding that executive pay should have been dealt with in previous years when the county’s budget was more stable.

“That was rushed, hushed and desperate because it could not have survived daylight,” Rogers said. “You don’t build from the top of the pyramid while the foundation below is being hacked away. ” Supervisor Betty Duong thanked the county workers for working with the county to face its budget difficulties.

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“To the nurses and healthcare workers supporting our most vulnerable families to our first responders who keep us safe to the employees who keep our essential services running, our ability to deliver on our mission begins and ends with our people,” Duong said. She questioned Williams on the county’s recruitment plans and why they did not start earlier, but said that she trusted him to reorganize his team in order to deliver on what the county needs.

“James, of you and of our ESA director/chief people officer, I expect more. I expect, I demand, I request we find every way possible to do right by our frontline staff, to make sure that the backbone of our organization is able to recover, is able to be treated fairly, is able to have contracts they can rely on for as long as they work in this county,” Duong said.

“I’m asking you to do all of this while keeping our cost as low as possible at the executive level. ” Supervisor Margaret Abe-Koga also expressed support for the revised item with the understanding that it did not include a salary change, and emphasized the necessity for the county to become more self-sufficient in the face of federal budget cuts.

Supervisor Otto Lee expressed concern that this discussion only came up because an employee announced his retirement, and that “should not be the way we do such a plan. ”Williams added in his presentation that the “broader market reality has not changed” and the issue of potential executive salary increases will be a topic that the county “will have to confront” down the line.

During her comments, Supervisor Susan Ellenberg noted that any future considerations of salary adjustments for executives must be done publicly.

“If we are going to make those necessary adjustments in the future, James, we must do so in full transparency and with detailed information so both the decision makers and the public understand both the necessity and the justification for increasing those top salaries,” she said.