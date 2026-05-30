Santa Clara Softball Wins First CCS Division V Title with 14-8 Victory Over Silver Creek

Santa Clara captures its first Central Coast Section Division V softball championship, defeating Silver Creek 14-8 in a game highlighted by an early offensive outburst and a dramatic final out by senior shortstop Cita Chavez.

Santa Clara's softball team secured the Central Coast Section Division V championship with a 14-8 victory over Silver Creek on May 30, 2026, at West Valley College in Saratoga.

This triumph marks the program's first section title in any division, a milestone that brings immense joy to the players and coaching staff. The Bruins, competing in their first section final since 1976, showcased offensive firepower from the outset, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Senior shortstop Cita Chavez delivered under pressure, catching the final out to seal the win, describing the moment as a dream come true.

Coach Julie Kawamoto expressed pride in the team's accomplishment, noting the significance of ending a decades‑long title drought. The game began with a burst of energy for Santa Clara. Victoria Calvillo opened with a triple and scored on a fielding error. After the bases were loaded, Kyla Perkins and Marley Hernandez each contributed run‑scoring singles, and a walk to Genevieve Valdez extended the lead to 5-0.

That early cushion helped calm the Bruins' nerves, according to senior captain Chloe Boyes. Silver Creek, however, refused to back down. Powered by Ariana Ibarra's three RBIs and CC Arreola's three hits, the Raiders chipped away, scoring four runs in the third to make it 10-4. Both teams added four runs later, resulting in the final 14‑8 scoreline.

Offensively, Calvillo went 3 for 4, Hernandez drove in three runs, and Jazzy Ramirez added two RBIs. On the mound, sophomore Rylan Morales pitched 5 2/3 innings and also contributed an RBI. Despite the victory, both Santa Clara (19‑9) and Silver Creek (19‑9) have declined invitations to the NorCal playoffs.

Coach Kawamoto explained that upcoming graduation and other commitments led the seniors to conclude their high school careers with the section championship, choosing to end on a high note rather than extend their season





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Santa Clara Softball CCS Division V Championship Silver Creek Cita Chavez Julie Kawamoto High School Sports Bay Area

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