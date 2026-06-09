Santa Clara County Voters Approve Measure D to Fund Open Space Preservation

Measure D, a parcel tax raising $17 million annually for open space, trails, and fire safety in Santa Clara County, passed with 55% support in the June primary, doubling the budget of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority.

In a landmark decision reflecting Silicon Valley's enduring commitment to environmental stewardship, voters in Santa Clara County have approved Measure D , a parcel tax designed to generate $17 million annually for open space preservation , trail construction, and fire hazard reduction.

The measure, which appeared on the June 2 primary ballot, garnered 55% of the vote, surpassing the 50% threshold required for passage. With approximately 28,000 votes in favor and only about 6,500 ballots left to count, environmental advocates declared victory, hailing the tax as a transformative boost for the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority (OSA), the San Jose-based agency that will see its budget more than double.

"Residents made it clear that caring for nature is a shared priority," said Kathy Sutherland, chairwoman of the OSA board. "Their support reflects an understanding of the urgency and importance of protecting our natural lands and a deep trust in our organization to meet that need.

" The measure was placed on the ballot by the OSA and endorsed by a broad coalition, including all five Santa Clara County supervisors, several members of Congress, the League of Women Voters, the South Bay AFL-CIO Labor Council, and numerous environmental groups. Opponents, led by taxpayer advocacy groups, acknowledged the appeal of preserving open space but warned about the cumulative burden of rising property taxes.

Mark Hinkle, president of the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association, noted that many retirees are already leaving for states like Texas, Nevada, and Utah due to the high cost of living.

"Last time I looked at my property tax bill there were 19 different line items," Hinkle said. "This will be 20. Each one doesn't seem like much, but then when you add them up you say 'wait this is $10,000!

'" Despite these concerns, the measure's proponents emphasized its modest cost to homeowners. The tax amounts to 2 cents per square foot of building area within the OSA's jurisdiction, which includes San Jose, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Campbell, Morgan Hill, and unincorporated parts of the county, covering about 70% of the population. For a typical 1,600-square-foot home, that translates to $32 per year; a 2,500-square-foot home would pay $50 annually.

Seniors aged 65 and older, as well as low-income residents on Supplemental Security Income, can apply for exemptions. Notably, communities such as Palo Alto, Los Gatos, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale are not affected, as they fall under the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. The success of Measure D builds on the OSA's track record since its establishment by the state legislature in 1994.

The agency has already protected approximately 30,000 acres, primarily in the eastern foothills of the Santa Clara Valley and the rustic Coyote Valley corridor between San Jose and Morgan Hill. Its current operating budget of $12.2 million largely comes from two earlier parcel taxes approved by voters in 1996 and 2014. With an additional $17 million per year, the OSA plans to hire more rangers, acquire more land, expand trail networks, and implement projects to mitigate wildfire risks.

The demand for these preserves has surged: visitation to the agency's four preserves grew from 150,000 in 2014 to 300,000 by 2020, and reached 500,000 last year. Projections suggest that by 2041, annual visits could hit 1 million. Gordon Clark, president of the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit that often partners with the OSA, expressed elation at the outcome.

"Having the public support Measure D to fund the work we are doing together ensures that the projects we take on today will deliver the environmental, economic and social benefits we all want," Clark said, citing clean air, clean water, access to nature, and support for local farms. The measure stands as one of several environmental ballot initiatives across California during the primary election, underscoring the state's ongoing prioritization of conservation and sustainable land management





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