Santa Clara County Stand Down Event Aids Veterans with Claims and Services

The fourth annual Stand Down at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds provided veterans with VA claims processing, healthcare, and food resources to support returning service members and their families.

Local, federal, and state service providers gathered at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, California, on Thursday and Friday, November 6, 2026, for the fourth annual Stand Down. This two-day event, hosted by the County of Santa Clara Office of Veterans Services, aimed to welcome former and active duty veterans alongside their families to access critical support systems and resources.

The gathering offered essential meals including breakfast and lunch to all attendees. In addition to food services, qualified veterans received groceries sourced from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Zanotto's Markets, Diestel Family Ranch, Safeway, and various area retailers. The presence of these major food suppliers ensured that participants could leave with substantial household provisions to assist with daily needs.

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VA Claims Clinic Revival and Benefits

The revival of a dedicated Claims Clinic served as a central feature of this year's event, designed to help veterans file for disability compensation, pensions, and dependency benefits directly on site. Darlyn Escalante, director of the Veterans Services Office, emphasized that this initiative allows veterans to have their claims confirmed immediately by Department of Veterans Affairs staff, ensuring a timely processing of benefits they have earned.

Escalante stated that bringing back the Claims Clinic enables veterans and their families to file necessary claims and have them processed in a timely manner, hoping attendees would take advantage of this streamlined opportunity. This direct access to federal representatives removes bureaucratic delays, providing a direct path for military personnel to secure the financial and healthcare support they are entitled to receive.

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Healthcare and Employment Support Access

Beyond administrative claims, the event provided comprehensive health and professional assistance through on-site mobile clinics and service booths. Veterans had access to a mobile dental clinic for immediate oral health care, alongside VA healthcare services that allowed for consultation and enrollment assistance. These medical resources were available to address urgent health concerns that might otherwise be difficult to access for individuals navigating civilian life or facing financial constraints.

Employment assistance was also a key component of the support network provided during the event. Staff members at the fairgrounds worked to connect veterans with job opportunities and career resources, recognizing that stable employment is a critical factor in long-term welfare. The combination of dental care, general health services, and job hunting support created a holistic environment aimed at improving the overall quality of life for attendees.

Community Engagement and Personal Care

The atmosphere at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds fostered strong community connections among service members of different generations. Joel Herrera, a 74-year-old Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, was photographed shaking hands with Hayward Cook, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran and member of the Veterans Helping Veterans Brotherhood, during a lunch break. Their interaction highlighted the intergenerational bond and mutual support prevalent within the veteran community present at the fairgrounds.

Personal care services were also available to enhance the attendee experience. Mario Sanchez, an 81-year-old Marine Corps veteran from San Jose, received food items at the event, while Carlos Marquez, a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Gilroy, received a free haircut. The haircut was provided by John Black, an Army veteran and student at Urban Barber College, demonstrating how local educational and veteran organizations collaborated to offer complimentary grooming services.

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Ongoing Service Provider Collaboration

The success of the Stand Down relied on the coordinated efforts of local, federal, and state service providers who maintained booths throughout the venue. These organizations worked in tandem to ensure that every aspect of a veteran's potential need, from legal benefits to dental hygiene, was covered within the two-day timeframe. The extensive network of partners allowed the County of Santa Clara Office of Veterans Services to deliver a wide array of assistance without requiring veterans to travel to multiple distant locations.

This collaborative model ensured that resources were distributed efficiently across the large crowd of attendees. By centralizing these diverse services in one location, the event minimized barriers to entry for veterans who might struggle with transportation or complex navigation of social service systems. The event concluded with veterans leaving with improved health, secured benefits, and strengthened community ties.