As Thanksgiving approaches, food assistance organizations in Santa Clara County report a significant increase in demand for meals alongside a 20 to 25% rise in operating costs, highlighting year-round food insecurity despite seasonal generosity.

As Thanksgiving approaches, food assistance organizations in Santa Clara County say they are seeing growing demand while also facing higher operating costs. SAN JOSE, Calif.

-- As Thanksgiving approaches, food assistance organizations in Santa Clara County say they are seeing growing demand while also facing higher operating costs. For nonprofit leaders, the holiday season brings increased attention to hunger, but they say food insecurity is a year-round issue.

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"It's the time of year we remember how blessed we are that we do have a meal on our table," said Bill Lee, executive director of Martha's Kitchen. But, Lee added, "Those that are less fortunate struggle with this issue 52 weeks of the year, but we are grateful for the help that we get this one special week of the year.