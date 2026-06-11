Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Report Critiques Cupertino's Rule on Teleconferencing and Controversy Surrounding Councilmember Ray Wang

The report highlights the concerns regarding Councilmember Ray Wang's repeated attendance at meetings remotely and Cupertino's interpretation of the Brown Act, which allows city councilmembers to use teleconferencing but with specific safeguards to preserve the public's right to observe and participate in meetings of elected officials.

A new report by Santa Clara County's civil grand jury critiques Cupertino's rule on teleconferencing and the controversy stemming from Councilmember Ray Wang , who repeatedly attended meetings remotely.

The county's civil grand jury report specifically critiqued Cupertino's rule on teleconferencing and the controversy surrounding Wang's attendance at meetings remotely. According to the report, Wang travels regularly for personal business. In 2025, teleconferencing was used at 14 regular or special Cupertino City Council meetings, accounting for one-third of all city council meetings last year.

The report noted that in Cupertino, if a teleconferencing councilmember must leave a meeting due to a scheduling conflict, technical issues, or for any other reason, the city council meeting must end. This happened at least three times in 2025. Twice, a meeting ended because Wang had to catch a plane. The third instance occurred on December 2, 2025, during a study session on a housing project.

Wang objected to voting to appoint negotiators, arguing that the agenda did not clearly notify the public that a vote would occur, which would be a Brown Act violation. The report also expressed concern about Cupertino's rules for listing the location of the teleconferencing council member, as the city has repeatedly listed incomplete locations or places that may not be publicly accessible, like private hotel rooms and airport terminals.

The report concluded that Cupertino's interpretation of open meeting law could allow cities to weaponize the Brown Act, intentionally or not





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Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Cupertino City Council Teleconferencing Brown Act Councilmember Ray Wang Public Access Open Meeting Law Agenda Private Rooms Brown Act Violation Accountability Responsibility Public Service Weaponizing The Brown Act

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