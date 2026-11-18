The complaint alleges that the Williams campaign and 49ers coordinated on a video shoot at a campaign event, which both dispute.

Trinity AudioA consultant for Santa Clara City Council candidate Yvonne Inciarte has filed an ethics complaint against opponent Kimberley Williams and the 49ers-backed committee supporting Williams’The complaint alleges that Williams’ campaign and Affordable Santa Clara Supporting Williams and Opposing Inciarte for City Council 2026 improperly used campaign funds, demonstrating a conflict of interest by coordinating to film content at a campaign event to be used in the independent expenditure’s ads, according to a copy of the complaint shared by the FPPC.

Under California campaign law, independent expenditures can spend unlimited amounts of money on campaigns, but candidates cannot coordinate or communicate with them. The complaint was officially filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission – the state entity tasked with overseeing political ethics – by Diana Torres, a political consultant for Inciarte’s campaign for the District 2 city council seat, on Oct. 20. FPPC is currently reviewing it, said Shery Yang, the FPPC’s communications director.

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“The law requires independent expenditure committees to operate entirely separate from a candidate’s campaign. That wasn’t the case with the 49ers and Kimberley Williams,” Torres said in a statement.

“The 49ers spent more than $750,000 boosting Williams, using photos and video from a private session with her at her own campaign event. The FPPC needs to investigate this coordination. It raises real concerns about why she allowed it to happen, and it shows the 49ers think they’re above the law and rules don’t apply to them.

” Williams said she is aware that the 49ers have supported candidates in Santa Clara, but that she has “not had any sort of involvement with them ever before. ” “I didn’t know that they were from the independent expenditure committee, I didn’t know who they were. I was at an event that was organized by a supporter friend of ours. I was there as a guest,” Williams said.

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“Anyone is welcome to file a complaint, but I would just say that I did not have any contact with the 49ers or their committee during the campaign or before the campaign, and I am absolutely submitting evidence that discredits the complaint. ” Williams was “as surprised as anyone” when she saw the footage used in an ad supporting her, she said.

“The video and photos were taken at a public campaign event, as the law permits,” said a spokesperson for the 49ers. “This is desperate political mudslinging given that voters overwhelmingly selected Kimberley Williams as their Councilmember. ” In preliminary returns from last week’s midterm election, Williams took a substantial lead over Inciarte for the District 2 City Council seat with 55.81% of the vote as of Friday, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

On Aug. 23, there was a lawn sign pick up event for the Williams campaign hosted in a private backyard, the complaint alleges. During that event, a photographer and videographer working for the independent expenditure “pulled Williams aside for a private photo and video session. ” “Several scenes were shot on a patio separate from the main gathering, with a small seated group, consistent with the witness account,” the complaint reads.

The complaint adds that an attendee asked the photographer and videographer who they worked for and that they would not disclose that information. The footage taken during that campaign event was then used in an ad called “Commitment to Community,” which was posted as an unlisted video on Youtube on Aug. 31. Williams said that the campaign event was hosted by a private individual as a lawn sign pickup and meet and greet for multiple candidates for City Council.

It was publicly posted on Facebook and anyone could RSVP to attend, she added.

“We did not have anything to do with organizing it. We did not put together the invitation, we did not coordinate the location of the event, the timing of the event,” Williams said.

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“I attended as an invited guest. ”“Had I known there was going to be anybody with a camera, I probably would have chosen to be dressed a little bit more professionally than in a T-shirt,” she added.

“I do not recall being pulled aside or being asked to pose. ” The complaint further alleges that the expenditure committee did not yet have funds in its accounts at the time of the video shoot. The team made their first deposit into the committee on Aug. 25, with $335,000. It notes that the committee’s “earliest reported expenditure” was on Aug. 31 and that it reported $19,532 of “production costs” on Sept. 1, after the ad was published.

A 49ers spokesperson pointed to a $19,250 payment to a vendor GtP Media reported in a Form 460 filed on Sept. 24 as the relevant reported cost. The complaint also alleges that the same shoot produced photos of Williams used on the committee’s website.

Political expert Dan Schnur said that the most “potentially relevant” part of the allegations in the complaint is whether or not Williams participated in a separate shoot with the crew, as just filming a public event would not be sufficient evidence for coordination.

“What’s indisputable is that the independent committee took video of the candidate. What’s less clear is whether the campaign and the independent committee coordinated to set up the interview or coordinated with the dissemination,” Schnur said.

“If there’s no demonstrable evidence that the committee in the campaign coordinated to set up the video shoot, then it may not the threshold. ”