Santa Barbara police ask for information about deceased Santa Maria woman

By JOSH FRIEDMAN The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public for information about Vesna Prepolec, 46, of Santa Maria whom authorities found dead on a beach earlier this month. Just af…

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public for information about Vesna Prepolec, 46, of Santa Maria whom authorities found dead on a beach earlier this month.

Just after 5 p.m. on May 8, witnesses reported a woman lying in the sand on East Beach along Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Several first responders arrived and found Prepolec unresponsive and showing no signs of life. Paramedics pronounced Prepolec dead at the scene. Prepolec’s cause of death remains under investigation.

The Santa Maria woman was homeless at the time of her death, police say. Originally from Michigan, Prepolec built a career spanning about 15 years as a marketing analyst, working primarily in the automotive industry. Over the last five years, she set out for a new chapter, trying her luck in Santa Barbara, according to her obituary. Court records show that, in 2025, Prepolec was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Prepolec was ordered to a diversion program in Aug. 2025, which she violated this February and April. [ Santa Barbara police ask that anyone who has information Prepolec or her recent whereabouts call Detective Baca at 897-2346. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.





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