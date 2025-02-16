Santa Barbara Orchid Show Blooms March 2025

The Santa Barbara Orchid Show returns March 2025, inviting orchid enthusiasts to a weekend of workshops, talks, shopping, and more. The 2025 theme is 'Exotic Gardens,' promising a journey through the vibrant beauty of orchids and their natural environments.

To say that an orchid casts its own glow is a flowery flight of fancy, but these otherworldly specimens always seem to occupy a special spotlight, even if no source of light is pointed in their direction. If you buy an orchid at the florist or store, you're going to give your new treasure a stand-out spot, lots of attention, maybe some unabashed coddling, and perhaps a few cooing words of encouragement, too.

the orchid is something beyond the beyond, even in a world of whimsical blossoms, which may be one reason it has its own celebrated party in Santa Barbara each year. And that venerable celebration is just ahead: The Santa Barbara Orchid Show will bloom over the second weekend of March, giving orchid-loving newcomers and lifelong aficionados the chance to learn, shop, and chat with experts about soil, light, and everything orchid-related.Be at the Earl Warren Showgrounds over the second weekend of March for a bevy of workshops, talks, and opportunities to peruse and shop. The 2025 theme is 'Exotic Gardens,' so plan on taking a journey through the vibrant beauty of orchids and their natural environments. Some of the offerings include mounting workshops and sessions spotlighting repotting techniques while separately ticketed events, like yoga and a special dinner, also will entice orchid enthusiasts. Debuting this year for the guests who want to maximize their time among the exquisite flowers? A VIP Tour Guide Experience, which includes a number of perks like Express Entry. For everything abloom at this one-of-a-kind orchid-stravaganza, follow the trail of petals to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Early bird pricing for a 1-day pass is available for $20, and other ticketing options, including a 1-day pass with a VIP tour, are available.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ORCHIDS SANTA BARBARA FLOWERS GARDEN EVENTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selena Gomez Wears a Wedding-Worthy Minidress to the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film FestivalSelena Gomez, engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, attended the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a bridal-inspired ivory minidress. The actress, who was recently nominated for 13 Oscars, paired the stunning dress with matching heels, jewelry, and a simple yet elegant makeup look.

Read more »

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »