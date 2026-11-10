Santa Barbara Half Marathon Heat Illness Incident

Thirty runners received medical treatment during the Santa Barbara Half Marathon, with 26 transported to emergency departments and four released at the scene, after heat-related incidents occurred during the race with 7,500 registered participants.

Santa Barbara Half Marathon A total of 30 runners received medical treatment during the event, which had 7,500 registered participants. Of those, 26 were transported to emergency departments by ambulance or private vehicle, while four were treated and released at the scene.

County health officials said the incident appears to be isolated and directly connected to race participation and heat. There is no indication of a broader public health concern or ongoing risk to the community. Authorities said the first request for medical assistance was received at approximately 8:41 a.m. for a runner experiencing symptoms consistent with heat exhaustion, including lightheadedness and feeling faint. The incident quickly escalated as additional runners along the racecourse requested medical assistance.

Also read Multiple Runners Hospitalized During Santa Barbara Half Marathon Amid High Heat

“Our primary concern is the health and well-being of everyone who participated in or attended Sunday’s event,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer. “If you were at the race, either as a participant or spectator, and are still experiencing symptoms of illness, please seek medical attention and follow up with your physician, urgent care or an emergency department. ”Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more.

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Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also reported that environmental health inspectors found no violations or areas of concern during inspections of the location where electrolyte drinks were prepared for the race. According to the agency, the Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services staff also conducted inspections two days before the event, prior to issuing temporary food facility permits.

All water supplies and other products were also clean, packaged and stored in sanitary conditions. No violations or concerns were identified during either inspection, according to county health officials.