Santa Anita Park Hosts $525K Equestrian Events in November 2026

Santa Anita Park expands facilities for international show jumping. Events run Nov 11-22 with over $1 million in prize money, featuring the California Crown Grand Prix and FEI World Cup qualifier.

Santa Anita Park has officially expanded its show jumping and warm-up arenas to accommodate a two-week period of high-level international equestrian competition. The arcadia-based venue is currently hosting riders from around the globe for an event series that runs through November 22, 2026.

Organized by 1/ST and Split Rock Jumping Tour, this marks the third consecutive year that the track has hosted this international show jumping event entirely within its infield. The competition schedule spans two distinct weeks: November 11 through 15, and November 18 through 22. This extensive programming offers more than $1 million in total prize money to the participating athletes.

Also read Central Park rape suspect awaits extradition from Miami

Event Highlights and Prize Structures

The premier events of the series include the $125,000 California Crown Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday, November 15, and the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup qualifier on November 21. The California Crown Grand Prix features fences reaching approximately 5 feet in height, providing a significant challenge for the competing horses and riders.

On November 21, the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Los Angeles provides riders with the opportunity to earn crucial points toward the 2027 World Cup Final. Arcadia serves as one of seven qualifying stops for the North American League, making this event a critical stop in the global equestrian calendar.

Advertisement

Infrastructure and Strategic Leadership

Belinda Stronach, who serves as chair and CEO of The Stronach Group and 1/ST, described the show jumping competition at Santa Anita as a celebration of global equestrian excellence. She emphasized that the event pairs high-level competition with Los Angeles hospitality and entertainment offerings to create a unique spectator experience.

Nicole Walker, vice president at The Stronach Group and 1/ST, noted that riders now have access to a new route into the infield. She stated that the organization is committed to establishing a world-class show jumping destination on the West Coast. The company has made significant investments in Santa Anita's infrastructure, competition facilities, and the overall experience for both riders and guests.

Participant Spotlights and New Offerings

Sebastian Tessler competed on No Touch on Thursday, November 12, 2026, showcasing world-class jumping skills at the park. The venue also featured Katie Laurie on board Porter KVS during the same timeframe. Additional equine participants included Alfanso, who was prepared for competition on the same Thursday date.

Beyond the primary jumping competitions, the event series introduces new offerings for attendees and participants. These include the Santa Anita Sculpt, a mat Pilates and wellness event designed to complement the athletic nature of the competition. The California Crown also marks its show jumping debut as part of this expanded programming.

Advertisement

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Santa Anita Park holds a distinguished history in equestrian sports, having hosted equestrian events at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Looking ahead, the track is scheduled to host Olympic equestrian events and Paralympic para dressage for the 2028 Games, further solidifying its status as a premier venue for the sport.

In its third year of international show jumping, Santa Anita has also relocated its stabling to an area with dedicated training space. This adjustment supports the logistical needs of the international competitors. Tickets to the ongoing events can be purchased at www.santaanitaequestiran.com.