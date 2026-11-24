Santa Anita Park, and its partners are working to turn international show jumping into a growing Southern California attraction while preparing the historic racetrack for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A rider enters the arena to compete in world-class show jumping at Santa Anita Park on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Riders from around the world competed in competitions that ran through Nov. 22.

With the Olympics roughly 600 days away, 1/ST, the company behind Santa Anita Park, and its partners are working to turn international show jumping into a growing Southern California attraction while preparing the historic racetrack for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Before a sold-out crowd, four-time Olympian Laura Kraut won the $400,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Los Angeles presented by 1/ST aboard Baloutinue, the horse who helped her earn Olympic team silver medals in Tokyo and Paris.

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“It was very special to win here in Santa Anita,” Kraut said. “For me with my horse, having been to two Olympic Games and this being the future Olympic venue, unfortunately he will be too old and I will be also, but I can tell you the atmosphere was electric and it felt Olympic tonight. Very excited for the future.

”For organizers, carrying that enthusiasm toward 2028 means developing the facilities, attracting returning spectators and creating opportunities for young people to discover the sport. Now in its third consecutive year, Santa Anita’s show jumping event has grown through a partnership between the track, 1/ST and Split Rock Jumping Tour. Organizers said the week’s five-star competition attracted athletes representing 11 nations, including 10 Olympians.

Derek Braun, founder and president of Split Rock Jumping Tour, described this year as a significant step forward. Saturday’s crowd and hospitality offerings were sold out, he said. A rider checks out the Hermes store at the world-class horse jumping at Santa Anita Park on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Riders from around the world competed in competitions that ran through Nov. 22nd.

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He said the team at 1/ST has plans to develop the event further over the coming years. Nicole Walker, a vice president at The Stronach Group and 1/ST, credited the organizing teams with exceeding her expectations and welcomed the opportunity to introduce new fans to the sport.

“The enthusiasm speaks volumes about Santa Anita’s presence as a global show jumping destination,” Walker said in a statement released by organizers. The audience-building effort extends beyond the arena. Wally’s Wine Experience, food vendors from Smorgasburg Los Angeles and Market Row’s equestrian and fashion brands give visitors additional reasons to spend time at the track. Santa Anita has expanded its show jumping and warm-up arenas and relocated stabling to an area with dedicated training space.

Ashlyn Moore, 1/ST’s vice president of equestrian operations, said each competition gives the team an opportunity to evaluate horse and athlete logistics, spectator circulation, accessibility and the overall guest experience.

“Every event gives our team an opportunity to evaluate how the venue functions, from horse and athlete logistics and competition operations to spectator circulation, hospitality, safety and the overall guest experience,” Moore said. The competitions are not formal LA28 test events, Moore said, though the operational knowledge can inform preparations. Specific modifications for the Games, including requirements for para dressage and movement between warm-up and competition areas, remain to be finalized. Saturday’s course provided another connection to 2028.

Its designer, Alan Wade, has been appointed jumping course designer for the Los Angeles Olympics. Thirty-two horse-and-rider combinations contested his technical course, with nine completing fault-free opening rounds to advance to the jump-off. Among them were world No. 1 Richard Vogel, No. 2 Kent Farrington and No. 5 McLain Ward. Kraut and Baloutinue finished the deciding round in 34.27 seconds, edging Farrington and Descartes SR by 0.12 seconds.

McKayla Langmeier and Riesling van de Gaathoeve finished third in 34.51 seconds, completing an American sweep of the podium. Men and women compete directly against one another in show jumping, riding the same courses for the same titles, including at the Olympics. Kraut’s victory continued a sequence at Santa Anita. Each of the event’s first three World Cup qualifiers has been won by a member of the United States’ Paris 2024 silver-medal team including Karl Cook, Ward and now Kraut.

For Kraut, Saturday’s performance reflected years of trust with her 16-year-old gelding. She and Baloutinue competed together at the Tokyo Games, held in 2021, and again in Paris in 2024. When asked what the victory meant with the 2028 Games approaching, Kraut said the crowd’s enthusiasm gave her hope for the sport’s Olympic future at Santa Anita.

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“It’s what we work for, is to win on nights like this,” she said. “The noise here tonight is amazing,” Kraut added. “I mean, I think that the crowds were very excited, and I think hopefully that all will play into a very successful equestrian venue for Olympic Games. ” A rider passes by the champaign stand on the way to the arena to compete in jumping at Santa Anita Park on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Langmeier, who grew up watching Kraut and Farrington, said competing alongside them at the highest level was an honor. Entering the arena at the future Olympic venue also made riders stand a little taller and try to deliver something extra, she said. The effort to grow the sport’s audience reaches into communities where equestrian traditions already run deep.

Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys said the Games offer an opportunity to show international visitors a side of Los Angeles they may not know.

“I’m so excited for the Olympics to come here,” Savvy said, “because it’s just great to have the world in your backyard. ” Savvy described his work with 1/ST as connecting young people from Compton with horse sports and experiences they might otherwise never encounter. The group’s nonprofit arm, Compton Junior Equestrians, combines riding instruction with an emphasis on academic achievement and character development. ts sponsorship partnership with 1/ST and Santa Anita began in September 2022.

Track hosted career days and offered internships introducing participants to racetrack operations and jobs behind the scenes. The partnership with 1/ST has also supported opportunities for Compton Junior Equestrians rider and UCLA student Zoie Noelle Brogdon. After winning her class in Santa Anita’s 1.10-meter Junior Amateur division in 2025, she returned this year with plans to compete at 1.20 meters and step up to the 1.25-meter Mini Prix.

For Savvy, giving young people access to horses is part of a larger community mission. He said the company’s support has helped sustain the ranch and its work in Compton. With international attention turning toward Los Angeles, he hopes visitors will discover the strength of the region’s horse community and its place in the city’s identity.

“That’s my mission in life – bringing humans and horses back together for the greater good, and we’re ready for all of it,” Savvy said.