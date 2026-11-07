Santa Ana winds, Red Flag Warning hit LA this weekend: What you need to know

Dry Santa Ana winds are moving in, bringing gusty conditions and elevated wildfire danger this weekend.

The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect across Los Angeles County from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday due to strong Santa Ana winds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is activating its Red Flag Parking Restriction Program at 6 a.m. Saturday, banning street parking in designated high-fire-hazard zones to ensure emergency vehicle access. Local officials are urging residents to prepare for potential utility power shutoffs, review evacuation plans, and secure outdoor items that could be blown away by strong winds. Brace for a blast of classic fall fire weather across Los Angeles this weekend.

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Dry Santa Ana winds are moving in, bringing gusty conditions and elevated wildfire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning taking effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Mountain areas will see wind gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph, with gusty conditions expected to sweep through valley and hillside communities. Paired with bone-dry humidity, any spark that catches could spread rapidly and trigger extreme fire behavior.

If you live in a hillside or designated high-fire-hazard area, check the curb before leaving your car on the street. The Los Angeles Fire Department is activating its Red Flag Parking Restriction Program starting at 6 a.m. Saturday for at least 24 hours. Parking is prohibited along marked streets in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones to make sure fire engines have clear access and neighborhood evacuation routes remain open.

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Vehicles parked along narrow roads, sharp curves, or hairpin turns risk being ticketed or towed. What residents should watch forHigh winds can bring down tree limbs and utility equipment. Residents should also prepare for possible utility-directed Public Safety Power Shutoffs aimed at preventing downed wires from sparking blazes. Keep phones and devices charged.

Secure lightweight outdoor patio furniture, canopies, and trash bins that could blow away. Avoid any outdoor activities involving tools or machinery that produce sparks near dry brush. Keep your car fueled or charged, review your neighborhood exit routes, and ensure your pets and emergency essentials are ready to move quickly if conditions change.