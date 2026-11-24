A man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while she was at the children's section of a Ross store in Santa Ana has been identified, police said.

Santa Ana police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of exposing himself inside a Ross store, in the children's section. A man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while she was at the children's section of a Ross store in Santa Ana has been identified, police said.inside a Ross store.

On Monday, authorities thanked the public for providing information that helped identify the suspect as 31-year-old Diego Alejandro Garcia Martinez of Costa Mesa. According to police, a woman shopping at the Ross store on Bristol Street said Garcia Martinez intentionally exposed himself while in the children's section of the store.

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