Sant Roch, which debuted its first contrast-therapy location eight months ago, is opening the Corner café in the French capital.

, France’s first contrast-therapy purveyor, is set to open on Nov. 21 its first café, Sant Roch Corner, poised at the confluence of coffee, design and longevity.

“They were looking for a place to go, sit and continue their experience with their friend, date or colleague with whom they came to the bathhouse,” explained Chloé Bouscatel, who cofounded Sant Roch with her husband Jules Bouscatel. The two serve as co-chief executive officers, as well.

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Located at 194 Rue de Rivoli, on the corner also of Rue Saint-Roch, the 430-square-foot café is next door to the brand’s 2,150-square-foot, two-level immersive, communal“I wasn’t sure that the French people were ready for this practice — but actually, they’re totally ready,” Chloé Bouscatel said.

“That said, we also have a lot of international people. ” About 30 percent of Sant Roch’s clients come from abroad, especially the U.S. and U.K. Sixty percent are women, with the core age range of guests between 35 and 55. , signature drinks such as the smoked-salt hot chocolate and Coco Cloud matcha, with a focus on hydration thanks to electrolytes, among other ingredients.

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Collagen and creatine can be added to some beverages, while there are madeleines in various flavors and energy balls as healthy nibbles. A space was developed as a concept store for a curated, evolving selection of self care and longevity-related brands and objects chosen by Bouscatel. These include Sant Roch-branded incense, sauna hats, swimwear and gua sha. Four to five-beauty brands are to offer beauty tools, such as lymphatic brushes; collagen shots and chocolates; electrolytes, and sleep supplements from Diome.

Firn is the skin care brand stocked. Rudy Guénaire created the café’s interior design, taking cues from the Sant Roch contrast-therapy locale. Café walls are lined with wooden panels, like in the sauna, and the bar is of stainless steel and frosted glass bricks, nodding to the cold plunge baths. Bouscatel said now that the Sant Roch contrast-therapy concept has been a proven success, new locations are slated.

She and her husband have signed a second one in Paris, in the city’s 16The Bouscatels are the entrepreneurs behind Monday Sports Club, which operates more than 20 fitness studios in the French capital under the monikers Dynamo Cycling, Punch and Riise.

“We’ve already done this before with our old ventures,” Chloé Bouscatel said, of the rapid expansion. “We know how to open places, operate places, and we know how to build the brand. So we have this advantage of quick execution. Their objective remains to open one or two locations in each major European city.

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“The three next cities that we are opening are London, Madrid and Milan,” Bouscatel said. Those should be in the next two years.

Meanwhile, Sant Roch is being animated in a variety of new ways. It is launching a first retreat, for 16 people, at the Lily of the Valley“It’s also part of our community-building, brand positioning and the platform, the ecosystem of wellness that we want to build with Sant Roch,” Bouscatel said. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.