Sanitation workers disinfect central market to combat Ebola in Bunia, Congo

Sanitation workers from Bunia city government, in cooperation with the Congo Scouts movement, spray disinfectant in the central market area of Ituri province, which has been dealing with an Ebola outbreak. They aim to prevent the spread and stop people from gathering in large groups. There have been recent protests from the local community over the situation.

Sanitation workers from Bunia city government spray disinfectant in the central market area near a rubbish truck in Ituri province, as they continue efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo .

Members of the Congo Scouts movement carry an Ebola awareness banner along a street during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo. The dangerous work of burying suspected victims is being managed wherever possible by authorities, which can be met by protests from families and friends.

Unidentified people arrived at the clinic in Mongbwalu, a town at the center of the outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus, a rare type of Ebola, on Friday night and set fire to a tent set up by the Doctors Without Borders charity for suspected and confirmed Ebola cases, Dr. Richard Lokudi, director of the Mongbwalu General Reference Hospital, told The Associated Press





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Ebola Sanitation Workers Congo Ituri Province Bundibugyo Virus

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