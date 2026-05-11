Sanitation truck driver Timothy McVey charged in death of Brooklyn pedestrian Siobhan Lynch

Timothy A. McVey, 41, was issued a desk appearance ticket Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care in the Oct. 28 crash that killed 30-year-old Siobhan Lynch in Bath Beach.

A sanitation truck driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old Brooklyn pedestrian who was struck while crossing a Bath Beach street in late October.

Timothy A. McVey, 41, of Staten Island, was issued a desk appearance ticket on Wednesday at the 42nd Precinct station, requiring him to appear in court at a later date, authorities said. He was initially taken into custody following the investigation. The charges are failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Both are misdemeanors that carry maximum penalties, upon conviction, of fines of up to $250 and up to 30 days in jail.

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McVey Charged in Brooklyn Pedestrian Death

McVey initially stayed on scene after the crash and did not immediately face charges. The victim has been identified as Siobhan Lynch, 30. She was crossing at Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 and had the right of way with a green light when McVey allegedly plowed his DSNY truck into her, police said. McVey was attempting to make a right turn onto Bay Parkway when the collision occurred, according to the NYPD.

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The impact of the collision threw Lynch several feet before she struck the pavement, causing severe body trauma, police reported. EMS rushed her to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she could not be saved and was pronounced dead. Lynch was a graphic and web designer who graduated from CUNY's City Tech in 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was also an animal advocate who fostered animals, her sister said.

Lynch is described as a beloved daughter, aunt, and twin sister in a GoFundMe page launched to help pay for her funeral arrangements. Friends recalled how she aided her family's financial situation and often helped take care of her sister's children. Her twin sister, Shannon Lynch, 30, posted a photo on Facebook of the two together celebrating their 30th birthdays and forming a heart with their hands.

Twin Sister Reacts to Shocking Ticket

My gorgeous twin sister and I on our 30th birthday, she wrote in the caption. If only I knew it would be the last birthday we had together. I'm truly broken forever. Shannon told The Post she was sure McVey did not mean to kill her sister but still expected more serious charges.

She said the desk appearance ticket was shocking. It is very shocking the way this is being handled, she said. On Thursday, she told The Post she knew what it was like to operate a big vehicle because she drives an ambulance herself. She thought McVey should have been more aware of the vehicle's blind spot.

We're aware of that blind spot! Anyone who drives the garbage trucks is aware of that blind spot! So my question to him, where were you rushing to? she asked. Friends also paid tribute to Lynch.

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Siobhan was someone anyone could get along with; she listened with her entire heart and made sure you knew it. She was the biggest nerd with an even bigger heart and a smile that truly lit up the room.

Friends Remember Lynch as a Loving Person

We were best friends growing up, and even then, she was the only one of the older kids to make sure my younger sister was included, so much so that my younger sister felt like Siobhan was her best friend, too, and she totally was. A light of the purest kind was taken from us; there's not a word in this world to truly describe that, the friend said.

The city's Department of Sanitation said: Given the ongoing nature of the case, we can't say more other than to reiterate our prior statement that this is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim. We will assist the NYPD in any way we can as the process continues. Earlier, a DSNY spokesperson said: This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim.

DSNY Assists NYPD Investigation

DSNY is assisting NYPD with their ongoing investigation. The crash remains under investigation. The arrest comes days after Lynch was laid to rest.