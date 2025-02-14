Sanheim Steps Up for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Travis Sanheim replaces injured Shea Theodore in the Canadian lineup, bringing his two-way skills and penalty killing experience to the tournament.

Travis Sanheim is set to make his debut for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, replacing Shea Theodore who suffered an upper-body injury during Canada's opening game against Sweden. Sanheim, a defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, will be tasked with filling Theodore's role on the blue line against the United States. The news has generated excitement among both Sanheim's teammates in Philadelphia and fans eager to see him compete at this elite level.

\Coach Jon Cooper, who leads Team Canada in this best-on-best tournament, highlighted Sanheim's ability as a solid two-way player who can skate, move the puck effectively, and contribute on the penalty kill. Cooper acknowledged that Sanheim's presence on the penalty kill is particularly valuable in this fast-paced tournament featuring some of the NHL's most skilled skaters. While Cooper hasn't yet confirmed Sanheim's defensive partner for Saturday's game, he has been skating primarily alongside veteran Drew Doughty during practice. Doughty, who exudes confidence in Sanheim's abilities, anticipates that the young player will quickly adapt to the high-intensity environment.Sanheim himself expressed excitement and acknowledged the awe-inspiring atmosphere at the Montreal Canadiens practice facility, where he's training alongside hockey legends like Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid. He emphasizes his willingness to contribute in any way possible, playing a simple and effective game at both ends of the ice. Sanheim's performance with the Flyers, averaging the 12th most ice time per game and ranking high in bursts of speed, demonstrates his ability to handle the demands of this prestigious tournament. He is determined to embrace the challenge and make the most of this opportunity. \ 'It's a pretty easy sacrifice,' he said. 'Excited for him to play, to experience this,' Cooper said, 'but more than that I know he can play. He'll be just fine.' 'That'll be different. I'm not sure I want to want to look over at him too much, but it'll be fun,' Sanheim chuckled. 'A little bit of bragging rights when we go back.





