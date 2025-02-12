Sangamon County Settles Lawsuit in Fatal Shooting of Sonya Massey

The Sangamon County Board approved a $1.5 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Sonya Massey, who was fatally shot by a former deputy in July 2024. The shooting occurred after Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler. The county will cover the settlement through existing reserves, avoiding tax increases or service cuts.

The Sangamon County Board approved a $1.5 million settlement Tuesday night in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Sonya Massey , who was shot and killed by a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy in July 2024. The settlement allows taxpayers to avoid a drawn-out and potentially traumatic lawsuit. County administrator Brian McFadden stated that the payment will be covered by reserves in other county funds, ensuring no tax increases, additional debt, or service cuts.

The shooting occurred after Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler. Former deputy Sean Grayson, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in Massey's death. The incident stemmed from an interaction where Grayson noticed a pot of water on the stove and directed another officer to remove it. Massey's family alleges that Grayson escalated the situation, leading to the fatal shooting. In November 2024, a judge ruled that Grayson's pre-trial detention was improper because prosecutors failed to demonstrate that there were no conditions under which he could be released without posing a threat to the community. This ruling highlighted the state's elimination of cash bail in 2023, allowing judges to order detention only with sufficient cause





