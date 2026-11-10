Sandy residents question cost, outcomes of possible Highland Drive extension study

As Sandy City Council members consider whether to contribute $157,000 toward a study of a possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell, residents are r

As Sandy City Council members consider whether to contribute $157,000 toward a study of a possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell, residents are raising concerns about the goal of the study, the use of taxpayer funds, and the possible outcomes.

As Sandy City Council members consider whether to contribute $157,000 toward a study of a possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell, residents are raising concerns about the goal of the study, the use of taxpayer funds, and the possible outcomes.

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“We’re being asked to fund a study without a clear plan for either outcome,” said Sandy resident Deb Hafner. “My biggest concern is committing $157,000 in Sandy taxpayer money to this EIS with so many unanswered questions. ”She said she doubts the road will be built and questions if the city has the funds. But she also worries that if the study recommends the road, the city could feel pressure to find money to build it, including through raising taxes.

“If the environmental impact statement, which is a study, says, ‘Oh gosh, yes, we should have a road there,’ then what happens? ” she said. If the study recommends against the road, Hafner wants to know what would happen to the corridor property, rights of way and easements.

“Must Sandy repay federal funds? How much, and when? Could corridor land be sold or opened to development? ” she asked.

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“Why not include preservation safeguards in the resolution, including conservation easements or a land trust? ” she asked. Council Member Kris Nicholl, who proposed the funding, said in a Facebook comment that she is not advocating for the road. She said the study could answer whether extending Highland Drive is necessary and, if not, what other uses could be considered for the corridor.

Sandy City Council Communications Director Matthew Perry said the study is intended to also identify alternatives to improving Sandy’s traffic concerns, including the possibility of taking no action.

“Part of the challenge of this study is that we don’t yet know what those options are,” said Perry. “This study is in fact what will lift up those options. ”“This is how we understand whether any action is needed or whether no action is needed. There is no downside to having more information,” he said.

“Traffic has gotten terrible,” said Hafner, as she acknowledged the need for a solution. However, she doesn’t believe that has to come at the expense of public space. She suggested considering options such as more traffic signals and safer crossings. She suggested the unspent money could instead be used for a separate traffic study.

“That would be its mandate, to explore the problems, the opportunities that are present in this area,” he said. Hafner, who lives very close to Dimple Dell, said her concerns aren’t just about a road, but the future of Sandy.

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“Protecting Dimple Dell isn’t just about stopping a road. It’s about protecting the land for future generations,” said Hafner. The proposed $157,000 contribution would come from Sandy’s budget carryover process, which reallocates money that was budgeted but not spent, as well as unexpected revenue. The council could direct staff Tuesday to add the study funding to revised carryover resolutions.

A public hearing and possible vote on the amended package are scheduled for Nov. 17, Perry said. Draper City would also need to fund its portion for the study to move forward. If the study moves forward, Sandy Public Works Director Ryan Kump and his staff would work with counterparts in Draper and representatives from the Wasatch Front Regional Council and the Utah Department of Transportation. There will also be room for public comment at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

It begins at 5:15 p.m. “We’re grateful that our residents are engaged, for people who care about the future of Dimple Dell, people who care about their neighborhoods and the process that the City Council goes through. We’re grateful for their involvement,” said Perry.

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