Sandro Castro Halloween Video Highlights Cuba Blackouts

Sandro Castro posts video mocking Cuba's energy crisis. The video contrasts his luxury with national suffering. Critics highlight regime corruption and protests.

Sandro Castro, the grandson of former Cuba n leader Fidel Castro, released a viral video on the weekend to mark the Halloween holiday. The post explicitly references the persistent and near-constant blackouts currently affecting the island nation. In the clip, Castro states that darkness has taken over Cuba, drawing a direct parallel between the seasonal holiday and the country's severe energy crisis.

Video Content Details And Energy Crisis

Castro, who is frequently described as one of the more eccentric members of the communist dynasty, utilized an audio snippet from his grandfather. He claimed in the video that the dead rise again during this time of year. The younger Castro is recognized as a digital content creator and filmmaker within his family. His recent work includes comedic sketches that address mild daily hardships in the nation.

Also read Rare Throwback Photo of Prince Louis Might Just Be Sweeter Than Halloween Candy

In the specific Halloween-themed recording, Castro appears dressed as a vampire. He holds an old cell phone and mimics a call to an unknown individual. He speaks in an eerie tone, telling the recipient that the transformer will not return to life. He also adds that the State Electric Company (SEN) will not come back online either.

The actor continues the call by warning that vampires with hepatitis and dengue fever are hunting him. He explicitly notes that water is unavailable unless one is a meteorologist predicting rain. This dialogue highlights the critical water shortages that accompany the power failures across the country. The other man in the video simply replies that the situation is scary before hanging up.

Advertisement

Contrasting Luxury With Public Suffering

This digital performance stands in stark contrast to the reality for most Cuban citizens. Castro has lived a life of lavishness that includes access to exclusive venues. One such location is a bar in Havana's Vedado neighborhood that caters specifically to the regime elite. The communist rule has endured for nearly seven decades, plunging the nation to the brink of ruin.

While Castro produces content, other members of his family face brutal punishments. Dissidents and regular citizens do not enjoy the same protections. The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, highlighted this disparity last week. He presented a heavily documented report on the corruption of the ruling Castro family.

Waltz's presentation drew a sharp response from Cuban diplomats at the U.N. Led by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, they staged a mob scene. This tactic, known as an act of repudiation, is used to shame and intimidate dissidents. The footage showed Cuban diplomat Richard Tur attacking Ambassador Waltz's spokesman, J.P. Freire. Tur attempted to snatch Freire's phone from his hand in a violent outburst.

Prosecutions Of Peaceful Protesters

While the Castro family engages in digital performances, legal actions are intensifying against citizens. Cuba-focused outlets reported on Sunday that prosecutors in Bayamó, Granma, are seeking up to five-year prison sentences. The charges target a group of nine Cubans who peacefully protested in May 2025.

Advertisement

The protest took place during one of the numerous blackouts that have plagued the island in recent years. The demonstrators demanded basic necessities, specifically food and power for their communities. The communist prosecutors have accused the group of contempt, public disorder, and incitement to commit crimes.

The charges also include resistance for their peaceful actions on that day. These legal proceedings underscore the regime's harsh response to dissent. The contrast between the elite's lifestyle and the citizens' struggle remains a central theme in international criticism of the government. The video by Sandro Castro serves as another example of this disconnect. It uses humor to address the severe infrastructure failures affecting the daily lives of millions. The event highlights the ongoing political and social tensions within the country. Citizens continue to face shortages while leadership maintains privileged access to resources. The international community remains focused on these disparities.