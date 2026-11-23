Sandra Bullock posted rare photos from a Disneyland trip with her two teenage kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 13, plus Lost alum Josh Holloway and his two children.

Sandra Bullock shared a rare look at her family life during a weekend trip to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The Oscar-winning actress, 62, brought her two kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 13, along with Lost alum Josh Holloway and his two children.

The group visited the Anaheim amusement park ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and on Sunday Bullock posted a series of photos and short clips on Instagram. The images showed them enjoying rollercoasters, other themed rides and sweet treats. Several photos featured Holloway, 57, with his two children, daughter Java, 17, and 12-year-old son Hunter. Holloway shares both children with his wife Yessica Kumala.

Also read Sandra Bullock Family Disneyland Visit and Practical Magic 2 Updates

Bullock Shares Disneyland Fun With Kids

In her caption, Bullock wrote: Sometimes you just need to stop worrying and remind yourself of what it feels like to be a kid. She added a joking note about the food they ate: FYI There are no calories in ice cream if you ride the Guardians of the Galaxy ride and dont cry. The Practical Magic 2 star concluded her post by writing Family and friends, alongside a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

She tagged Holloway and added the hashtag #YessicaHolloway for the actor's wife. One photo showed Bullock planting a big kiss on her daughter Lailas cheek. Another captured the teens walking down Hollywood Boulevard in California Adventure, and she used a candid snapshot of her two kids with Holloways son Hunter as the cover photo of her post. Bullock also recorded a short clip of herself and her kids filming each other on a Cars-themed ride.

She shared additional photos taken during a drop on the ride, plus images of the group riding Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission BREAKOUT and Space Mountain. One epic shot showed Bullock riding a rollercoaster with her kids, with Laila looking over at her mom with a grin as they rode in front of the rocket. Other pictures showed the group posing beside a Christmas-themed statue in the Radiator Springs-inspired area.

Actress Reflects On Thanksgiving Gratitude

The actress also took a selfie of her group from behind as they walked through the theme park. Since a trip to Disneyland is not complete without a sweet treat, she shared a photo with a cup of ice cream. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Bullock reposted several standout photos from the same post on her Instagram Story. She wrote: Things Im thankful for: family, friends, life, ice cream, EVERYTHING.

The outing gave fans a rare glimpse of Bullocks teenage children. The actress has largely kept her family life private and seldom shares photos of Louis and Laila on social media. The Disneyland trip also brought together two famous families. Holloway, known for his role on Lost, joined the outing with Java and Hunter, while Bullock brought Louis and Laila for a day of rides and holiday fun.