Sandisk Prepares Affordable SATA SSDs to Counter Soaring NVMe Prices

Sandisk will launch two new SATA SSD lines, the 320 and 520, offering capacities up to 4 TB at lower price points to alleviate the recent surge in NVMe drive costs driven by AI and data‑center demand.

In the last four months the cost of solid state drives has surged dramatically, climbing by roughly forty six percent and almost tripling their previous price levels.

Although a slight easing has been observed since the peak, SSDs remain far out of reach for many consumers who simply need a reliable replacement for a failing drive or extra capacity for photos, games and applications. The steep price hikes are being driven by intense demand from artificial intelligence workloads and massive data centre deployments, which have strained supply chains and pushed retail prices well beyond the levels seen a year ago.

A tracking service that monitors SSD pricing reports that models that were once available for less than two hundred dollars are now routinely selling for four times that amount, creating a painful situation for everyday users who cannot afford the newest NVMe devices. In response to this market pressure the well‑known storage brand Sandisk has announced plans to introduce two new SATA based solid state drives, the Sandisk 320 and the Sandisk 520.

The goal of the new product line is to provide a more affordable alternative to the high‑end M.2 NVMe drives that dominate the premium segment, even if that means accepting a modest reduction in raw performance. Both drives will use the Serial ATA interface, a technology that dates back to the era of mechanical hard disks but has been refined for solid state storage.

SATA SSDs typically reach write speeds of around five hundred fifty megabytes per second, which is still ten to fifteen times faster than a conventional spinning drive, and more than sufficient for most everyday computing tasks. By contrast, the latest NVMe drives rely on the PCIe 5.0 bus and can theoretically deliver speeds up to sixty four thousand megabytes per second across thirty two lanes, a level of performance that most consumer workloads will never fully exploit.

The Sandisk 320 series will be offered in capacities ranging from two hundred fifty gigabytes to two terabytes, while the 520 series will cover five hundred gigabytes up to four terabytes. Leaked retailer listings suggest the drives will adopt a standard 2.5‑inch form factor with a slim seven‑millimetre profile, making them suitable for everything from desktop towers to ultra‑thin laptops.

The 320 is positioned as an entry level solution, delivering sequential read rates of up to five hundred forty five megabytes per second and sequential write rates of up to five hundred twenty five megabytes per second. The higher‑end 520 targets professional creators and power users, promising read speeds of five hundred sixty megabytes per second and matching write speeds of five hundred twenty five megabytes per second.

Details about the internal controller and NAND flash technology have not yet been disclosed, but the specifications indicate that the drives will provide a reliable, cost‑effective storage option for users who are willing to trade the extreme throughput of NVMe for a more wallet‑friendly price point. A Dutch retailer has reportedly listed an early June launch window, although Sandisk has not officially confirmed the exact date or pricing.

Current market observations show a typical two hundred fifty gigabyte SATA SSD can be purchased for around fifty dollars, suggesting that the new 320 and 520 models could be priced competitively and help ease the current shortage of affordable high‑capacity SSDs. If you are facing a failing operating system drive, need to upgrade storage for a laptop, or simply want to add capacity without breaking the bank, the upcoming Sandisk SATA offerings could provide a timely solution.

While they will not match the raw speed of cutting‑edge NVMe models, they will nonetheless deliver performance far beyond that of traditional hard drives and may represent the most pragmatic choice for a broad swath of consumers during this period of market volatility





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