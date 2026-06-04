SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD Card Drops to a Near All-Time Low, With the New Version Priced Close to the Old One

If you have too many documents for your devices to handle, this microSD card should be on your radar.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD Card Drops to a Near All-Time Low, With the New Version Priced Close to the Old OneThe SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD Card delivers read speeds up to 245MB/s and write speeds up to 170MB/s on compatible devices.

It records 5.3K and 4K UHD video without dropping frames, making it a fit for action cameras, drones, and Android phones. The card carries A2, V30, and U3 ratings for fast app loading and sustained write speeds for high-bitrate video. You can use it in a GoPro, a DJI drone, a Nintendo Switch, or any device that takes a microSDXC card. The card also comes with a SanDisk lifetime warranty in most regions.

Pick up the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD Card on Amazon for $65, $35 off the $100 list price for a 35% discount. A major feature that distinguishes this card from other microSD cards is the 245 MB/s read speed enabled by SanDisk’s QuickFlow technology. Compared to most standard microSD cards, this model’s read speed will be higher than average. The catch is you won’t reach these high speeds unless you have a supported reader or device.

The 170MB/sec write speed enables smooth writing for both high-bitrate video recording and photo bursts, with no buffer stops during longer shots. With 256GB of storage, the card holds about 10 hours of high-bitrate 4K UHD footage or several thousand high-resolution photos. You can drop it into a GoPro Hero or DJI drone for a long shoot and not worry about running out of space mid-session.

It also doubles as expandable storage for Android phones, Nintendo Switch consoles, and most action cameras released in the past few years. For Android devices, the A2 rating means apps and games load noticeably faster than from older Class 10 cards. The Extreme microSD card is rated shockproof, waterproof, temperature-proof, and X-ray-proof, which matters when the camera takes a tumble off a mountain bike or a drone hits the water during landing.

The operating temperature range handles most extreme weather you’re likely to encounter outside of polar expeditions. SanDisk also includes a free download of RescuePRO Deluxe, which can recover accidentally deleted files from the card. The 245MB/s read and 170MB/s write speeds are achievable only with SanDisk’s own card readers or other devices that support DDR200 mode. In standard UHS-I devices, the card maxes out at 104MB/s.

However, the V30 rating still applies across the board, meaning the card can sustain the write speeds required for 4K recording on any compatible camera, drone, or phone. The A2 rating also benefits Android phones across all hosts, since A2 performance is independent of the DDR200 mode.





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