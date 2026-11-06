Sandfall Interactive Announces Gustave and Expedition 33 Plush Collection via Makeship

Sandfall Interactive partners with Makeship to release limited-edition plush toys of Gustave, Maelle, Lune, and Renoir, launching pre-orders in November 2026.

Sandfall Interactive has officially announced a new merchandise collaboration for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, partnering with the collectibles platform Makeship to release a limited-edition plush toy collection.

This move addresses the intense fan demand for official products related to the highly acclaimed role-playing game, providing a tangible connection to the narrative despite the absence of a sequel announcement. The studio aims to celebrate the emotional impact of the game through these licensed items, offering fans a way to bring their favorite characters into their homes long after completing the story.

The core of this release focuses on four iconic figures from the game, with Gustave serving as the primary attraction for many collectors. The developer chose to include the engineer and original protagonist alongside his allies, recognizing the significant emotional investment players have placed in his journey. This collection marks the first official plush line for the franchise, setting a precedent for future merchandise opportunities while respecting the narrative boundaries established in the original title.

Gustave Return and Character Lineup Details

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Gustave, the central figure of Expedition 33, will be featured prominently in this new lineup, appearing as a stylized plush figure. His inclusion is particularly notable given the tragic and heartbreaking nature of his fate during the first act of the game, a moment that left a lasting impression on the community. Sandfall Interactive has clarified that this release is strictly a merchandise collaboration and does not serve as an announcement for a new game or story expansion in 2027.

Joining Gustave in the collection are three other vital members of the Expedition crew, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the core cast. Maelle, the foster sister of the protagonist, will be available as a separate collectible, capturing her unique personality and role within the group. Her presence in the lineup highlights the strong interpersonal dynamics that drive the narrative forward throughout the game.

Lune, the Expedition's cartographer and elemental mage, will also receive her own dedicated plush figure. As a character known for her intelligence and magical abilities, Lune offers a distinct visual design that appeals to players who favor strategic and mystical roles. The attention to detail in her representation aims to mirror her in-game appearance accurately.

Renoir, voiced by the legendary actor Andy Serkis, rounds out the four-character set. His inclusion adds a layer of prestige to the collection, leveraging the fame of the voice actor to attract a broader audience. Each character is crafted to reflect their specific attire and aesthetic from the Unreal Engine 5-rendered world, ensuring high fidelity to the source material.

Pricing Structure and Pre-Order Logistics

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Each individual plush collectible is priced at $29.99, establishing a clear cost for fans looking to acquire specific characters. This pricing structure allows for flexibility, enabling buyers to select their favorites without being forced to purchase the entire set at once. The decision to price items individually supports a wider range of consumer budgets and preferences.

For collectors interested in acquiring the full quartet, the total cost for all four characters comes to approximately $120 before any additional shipping fees or taxes are applied. This bundled price point offers a complete representation of the main cast, serving as a comprehensive memorabilia set for dedicated enthusiasts. The transparent pricing model ensures that customers are fully aware of the total investment required before committing to a purchase.

Pre-orders for the collection will officially open on November 6, 2026, through Makeship's dedicated Sandfall Interactive storefront. This future launch date gives fans ample time to plan their purchases and ensure they are registered for the notification. The platform's established infrastructure will handle the ordering process, providing a secure and reliable method for acquiring the items.

Shipping Timeline and Fulfillment Expectations

The estimated shipping date for these plush toys is set for March 25, 2027, providing a clear target for when customers can expect to receive their orders. This date is presented as an estimated window rather than a guaranteed delivery slot, reflecting the complexities of manufacturing and logistics for custom collectibles. Buyers should anticipate that their items may arrive sometime after this initial date.

Managing expectations regarding delivery times is crucial for maintaining customer satisfaction, especially given the high demand anticipated for such a popular title. Sandfall Interactive and Makeship are working to ensure that production timelines are met as closely as possible, but variables in shipping can cause delays. Customers are advised to keep an eye on their order status updates once the pre-order window closes.

While this merchandise release does not provide new story content or a sequel announcement, it serves as a significant milestone for the Clair Obscur brand. It demonstrates the enduring popularity of the characters and the emotional resonance of the game's narrative. This collaboration offers a meaningful way for fans to engage with the world of Lumière and support the developers for future projects.