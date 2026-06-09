Sanders Proposes Public AI Wealth Fund as Trump Hints at Partial Government Ownership

An article covering Senator Bernie Sanders' proposal for an AI-based sovereign wealth fund to ensure public benefit from artificial intelligence, contrasted with former President Trump's vague interest in partial government ownership of AI firms, including criticism from economist James Baker and an appeal from independent media outlet Common Dreams.

During an interview at the National Press Club, CBS News' Robert Costa asked Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt. ) to comment on former President Donald Trump 's recent interest in the government partially owning artificial intelligence firms.

Sanders acknowledged that Trump has sharp political instincts, recognizing the deep anxiety many Americans feel about AI potentially causing massive job losses while enriching Big Tech CEOs. However, Sanders expressed doubt that Trump would actually implement meaningful reforms. Trump has only hinted at a public stake in AI companies without releasing any concrete plans.

In contrast, Sanders proposed creating an AI-based sovereign wealth fund. This fund would impose a one-time, 50% tax on leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, with payment in stock. The goal is to give the public a direct role in shaping AI's future and ensure that the enormous wealth generated by AI benefits everyone, not just the richest individuals.

Sanders argued that since AI companies' large language models were built using centuries of human knowledge and writing, the public should have a strong say in how this technology develops. He emphasized that the future of AI must not be dictated by Silicon Valley billionaires seeking profit and power. Economist and former Obama adviser James Baker criticized Sanders' idea, warning that a sovereign wealth fund might invest in overvalued AI assets, effectively funneling more money to the wealthy.

Baker suggested addressing AI's disruptions through higher corporate taxes, stricter regulation, and existing policy tools, stating, "We have all the tools needed to deal with an AI productivity boom; we just lack the political will to use them.

" The article also includes a lengthy appeal from Common Dreams, an independent media outlet, describing its mission to provide ad-free, corporate-free journalism and asking for reader donations to survive amid intensifying threats. The outlet stresses that it does not accept corporate advertising or use a paywall, relying entirely on reader support. This appeal underscores the broader context of media independence when covering powerful interests like Big Tech and political elites.

The core debate centers on democratic control of AI versus private monopoly, with Sanders advocating for a public wealth fund to redistribute AI gains, while Baker favors traditional fiscal and regulatory measures. Both sides agree AI will transform the economy but diverge sharply on how to manage its risks and rewards. Sanders frames it as a moral issue of fairness and collective ownership, while Baker sees the wealth fund as a risky, misguided venture.

The discussion reflects a larger national conversation about technology, inequality, and who gets to shape the future. Sanders' proposal aims to preempt an AI-driven concentration of wealth, learning from past technological shifts that left many behind. His vision includes a permanent public stake in AI companies, ensuring long-term societal benefit. Trump's vague interest, by contrast, appears more attuned to public sentiment than to specific policy.

The article repeats some sentences due to editorial duplication, but the substantive content covers the policy clash and the media funding plea. Overall, the news highlights a progressive plan for AI governance and a conservative critique, set against the backdrop of an independent outlet's survival struggle. The story combines policy analysis, political commentary, and institutional advocacy, illustrating the high stakes of AI development for democracy and economic fairness.

Sanders' stance aligns with a broader movement to treat transformative technologies as public goods, while Baker's resistance represents conventional economic thinking that trusts markets and tax systems to adjust. The AI sovereign wealth fund concept is novel, aiming to capture value from companies built on public data and knowledge. It has parallels with Alaska's oil fund but applied to the digital realm. Critics fear it could distort markets or lag behind innovation.

Supporters argue it's essential to democratize wealth in the AI age. The article ultimately presents a snapshot of the ideological battle over technology's trajectory in America





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