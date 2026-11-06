Sanders Predicts Democratic Unity to Defund Iran War Operations

Senator Bernie Sanders asserts that all Democrats will oppose Iran war funding, potentially risking a government shutdown to demand a negotiated settlement.

Senator Bernie Sanders stated during the Thursday broadcast of MS NOW's All In program that he expects total unity among Democratic members of Congress regarding opposition to military funding for operations in Iran. The Vermont Senator expressed strong confidence that every Democrat will vote to defund these war efforts unless a diplomatic settlement is reached.

Sanders Outlines Bold Legislative Strategy

Sanders argued that it is essential for Democrats to distinguish themselves clearly from Republican positions by taking a decisive stand on foreign policy conflicts. He emphasized that bold action is necessary even if President Trump decides to veto proposed legislation, noting that veto power is a privilege but not an absolute barrier to congressional intent.

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The Senator believes that this unified stance on Iran war funding represents a critical opportunity for the Democratic caucus to assert its policy priorities against executive branch decisions. He stressed that distinguishing their position from Republicans is a core strategic objective for the incoming legislative session.

Host Sees Potential for Near-Total Coalition

Host Chris Hayes suggested on the program that it seems highly plausible to secure votes from nearly every member of the incoming Democratic caucus to stop the war. Hayes specifically asked Sanders if he shared the sense that the party could achieve support from approximately 54 to 56 senators and more than 250 members of the House.

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Sanders confirmed this assessment with an absolute affirmation, agreeing that the vast majority of his party colleagues would support measures to halt funding. The host noted that the collective vote would likely span the 54, 55, or 56 senators and the 250-plus House members, creating a massive legislative bloc.

Republican Dissent and Government Standoff Risks

Beyond Democratic unity, Sanders highlighted that several Republicans also recognize the conflict as a significant disaster in foreign policy. He specifically cited J.D. Vance as one Republican who understands the negative outcomes of the current military engagement, suggesting that bipartisan support for ending the war may exist.

However, Sanders warned that the situation could escalate to a government shutdown if Democrats play hardball on funding the government to force a negotiated settlement. He acknowledged that while the threat of a veto is real, the Democratic party must prioritize distinguishing its values from those of the Republican party even at the risk of a governmental impasse.

Implications for Upcoming Legislative Session

The potential for a coordinated Democratic effort to defund Iran war operations signals a major shift in legislative tactics for the incoming Congress. If every Democratic member participates, the pressure on the executive branch to seek a diplomatic resolution will be unprecedented.

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This strategy relies on the premise that the combined votes of 54 to 56 senators and over 250 House members are sufficient to change the course of policy. The outcome will likely depend on whether enough Republicans join the Democratic side to override any presidential veto or negotiate a compromise before a shutdown occurs.