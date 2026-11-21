Senator Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to use their new majority to pass Medicare for All, arguing universal healthcare is essential to address the US affordability crisis.

Senator Bernie Sanders has issued a direct call to Democratic lawmakers, asserting that passing universal single-payer healthcare is the necessary step to resolve the ongoing affordability crisis facing American families. Speaking alongside Democratic candidate for the United States Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, Sanders outlined a plan to aggressively push for Medicare for All as a core legislative priority.

Legislative Mandate for Universal Coverage

Sanders argues that if Democrats intend to deliver on their promises to make daily life more affordable, they must utilize their newly gained congressional majorities to enact comprehensive healthcare reform immediately. The senator emphasizes that the current system fails to meet basic human needs while generating excessive profits for insurance providers rather than patients.

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Financial Burden on American Households

According to data cited from the office of Representative Pramila Jayapal, a significant portion of the population remains without adequate coverage. Specifically, six in ten uninsured adults in the United States are either uninsured or underinsured, highlighting the severe gaps in the existing system that leave millions vulnerable to financial ruin.

Comprehensive Benefits and Provider Relief

The proposed Medicare for All Act aims to cover a wide array of services, including primary care, mental health support, dental and vision care, hearing assistance, reproductive care, and prescription drugs. Under this framework, patients would retain the freedom to choose their physicians without facing crippling co-pays, deductibles, or restrictive coverage limitations.

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Economic Efficiency and Medical Freedom

Physicians would be liberated from the administrative burden of battling insurance companies over claim denials and payment delays, allowing them to focus entirely on patient healing. Dr. Diljeet Singh, president of the Physicians for a National Health Program, supports this view, noting that the legislation would reduce overall health spending by lowering pharmaceutical costs and cutting administrative overhead.

Global Standards and Political Urgency

Sanders reiterates that universal healthcare is a recognized human right under international law, yet the United States remains the only high-income nation without it. He contends that the next Congress must move beyond empty campaign slogans and implement bold solutions to confront the economic forces that have rigged the system for corporate interests over ordinary citizens.