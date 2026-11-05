Sander Lak on Taking His Time and Defining a Distinctive Vision

Sander Lak opened up about taking his time with his new genderless namesake fashion brand, Sanderlak, at WWD's Apparel and Retail CEO Summit.

Sander Lak and Alex Badia at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit held at Cipriani South Street on October 28, 2026 in New York, New York.

“I think working for other people, I was really lucky in the sense that I was able to work for really great brands before heading into the whole world of starting something,” designer Sander Lak said at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit of his career of working for Phillip Lim, Balmain and Dries Van Noten before founding Sies Marjan in 2016. “There’s so much that I really felt I could learn on somebody else’s dime and learn from other people’s mistakes.

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I think I would have probably had a very different company if I would have started straight out of college, so I think the 10 to 12 years of working for other people kind of shaped ,” Lak said. His company found instant success, but Lak said thanks to his global upbringing of being born in Brunei and growing up between Malaysia, Gabon, Scotland and the Netherlands, he was able to navigate the ups and downs.

“It has really shaped my openness and flexibility of adjusting. It has really shaped me getting into a culture, a country, an environment, and I’ll just make it work. I’ll learn the language. I’ll learn the politics.

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It has really shaped a simplified way of getting through the world. When you’re exposed in that way to so many different things, different things don’t scare you but actually become normal. So for me, change is something that’s more normal than sitting still,” Lak told WWD’s style director Alex Badia.

Lak added his upbringing within a big family and view of the American dream, where “whatever is given can also be taken” also brought forth a natural balance.break,” he said, to focus on other creative projects, including his book “The Colors of Sies Marjan,” a screenplay, a graphic novel and an ongoing furniture collaboration with textile house Maharam.was always his number-one love, Lak debuted his new genderless brand, Sanderlak, with backing from angel investors in 2025. Now four collections deep, he said, “I don’t really see anything as a break; everything is just this one long story.

I think building Sanderlak was a very different thing from anything else I’ve done. ”was founded on learnings from his previous experiences, including how to raise money from angel investors and making sure thewas tight. This includes making products without too much excess by debuting two collections a year on the men’s calendar and working with a small full-time team. Lak also opened his first long-term pop-up store with an office and showroom space this summer.

“Also for me, it is also about the joy. If I am enjoying what I’m doing, it goes into the product, it goes onto the person that buys the product, it goes onto the content that’s created, and I think that’s an important part as well. So the enjoyment is coming with the luxury of time, with the luxury of knowing what you’re doing, with the luxury of waiting as well.

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I haven’t done a fashion show yet, even though I’ve done the biggest shows before. So I really want to take my time,” he said. The designer was asked for the one piece of advice he would give young designers setting out on their own path. Without hesitation, Lak responded: “If you are coming out of college, be hungry, be cheap, and go get it,” he said.

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